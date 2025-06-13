One man’s explosive reaction to his own homemade limoncello is an all-time classic of the genre
Even after five years, this clip of Justin Barriball, also known as @Justlikecoffee2020 still makes us laugh.
He very kindly shared a very funny clip of his less-than-ideal reaction to his own homemade limoncello. See for yourself.
@justlikecoffee2020
##drink ##howto ##foryou ##foryoupage ##limoncello
It’s the understated “Bit strong.” that gets us.
Andrew Durrant posted it on Twitter.
People loved it. These are just a few comments showing just how funny the internet found the clip.
I’ve watched this 17 times. Still laugh every time https://t.co/rKBcGxiLwv
— Justin Moorhouse (@justinmoorhouse) June 26, 2020
This is amazing https://t.co/MvQwiWQmgW
— Matt Forde (@mattforde) June 25, 2020
Fair to say that the impact of theatre closures is getting to Tom Hollander. https://t.co/1WmFLVEnQ8
— Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) June 25, 2020
Limoncello: not as easy to make as you might think…. https://t.co/L9aFWWXzif
— George Young (@GiorgioGiovane) October 1, 2020
Middle-class version of Mike Parry https://t.co/oZ3SWSSE2J
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 25, 2020
Justin spotted how popular his clip had become.
Hi Andy, thanks for sharing my Limoncello video! It seems to have had quite a positive effect and brought a few laughs, even though my throat was sore for a while! Justin
— Justin Barriball (@justinbarriball) June 25, 2020
We’ll give the final word to TikTok user lechaplin.
I was gonna ask how did you make it but I don’t think I’ll bother 😂😂😂
READ MORE
Source @justlikecoffee2020 Image @justlikecoffee2020