One man’s explosive reaction to his own homemade limoncello is an all-time classic of the genre

Videos funny

Even after five years, this clip of Justin Barriball, also known as @Justlikecoffee2020 still makes us laugh.

He very kindly shared a very funny clip of his less-than-ideal reaction to his own homemade limoncello. See for yourself.

It’s the understated “Bit strong.” that gets us.

Andrew Durrant posted it on Twitter.

People loved it. These are just a few comments showing just how funny the internet found the clip.

I’ve watched this 17 times. Still laugh every time https://t.co/rKBcGxiLwv — Justin Moorhouse (@justinmoorhouse) June 26, 2020

This is amazing https://t.co/MvQwiWQmgW — Matt Forde (@mattforde) June 25, 2020

Fair to say that the impact of theatre closures is getting to Tom Hollander. https://t.co/1WmFLVEnQ8 — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) June 25, 2020

Limoncello: not as easy to make as you might think…. https://t.co/L9aFWWXzif — George Young (@GiorgioGiovane) October 1, 2020

Middle-class version of Mike Parry https://t.co/oZ3SWSSE2J — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 25, 2020

Justin spotted how popular his clip had become.

Hi Andy, thanks for sharing my Limoncello video! It seems to have had quite a positive effect and brought a few laughs, even though my throat was sore for a while! Justin — Justin Barriball (@justinbarriball) June 25, 2020

We’ll give the final word to TikTok user lechaplin.

I was gonna ask how did you make it but I don’t think I’ll bother 😂😂😂

READ MORE

How To Make Homemade Beer

Source @justlikecoffee2020 Image @justlikecoffee2020