One man’s explosive reaction to his own homemade limoncello is an all-time classic of the genre

Poke Staff. Updated June 13th, 2025

Even after five years, this clip of Justin Barriball, also known as @Justlikecoffee2020 still makes us laugh.

He very kindly shared a very funny clip of his less-than-ideal reaction to his own homemade limoncello. See for yourself.

It’s the understated “Bit strong.” that gets us.

Andrew Durrant posted it on Twitter.

People loved it. These are just a few comments showing just how funny the internet found the clip.

Justin spotted how popular his clip had become.

We’ll give the final word to TikTok user lechaplin.

I was gonna ask how did you make it but I don’t think I’ll bother 😂😂😂

