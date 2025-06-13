Liz Truss criticised Rachel Reeves’ budget, and the stock value of irony hit a record high – 15 votes of no confidence

Politics Liz Truss

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ spending review on Wednesday has done the thing that nobody wanted – put 50p in the Trussatron.

The shortest-serving Prime Minister of the UK took time out of her busy schedule of trashing the country at right-wing conferences to re-run her ‘my budget was good, actually’ routine.

It was delivered with all the enthusiasm of an office update on the stationery policy.

Labour haven't fixed the foundation of the economy, they have put dynamite underneath it. Today's announcement is almost 3 times the size of the mini-budget. But it's in line with Britain's failed high-tax, high-migration, Net Zero consensus – so no outcry. The doom loop… pic.twitter.com/9wdbMQSWin — Liz Truss (@trussliz) June 11, 2025

Facepalms all round. Here’s what Twitter thought of her statement.

1.

Here’s the thing Liz, you fucked up through your arrogance and the wave of sycophancy in the Tory party… then you’re very own TACO moment as Truss chickened out

Just fuck to fuck off pic.twitter.com/1u4loz54Jv — JPC (@jpxan71) June 11, 2025

2.

"And now over to the lettuce for its expert opinion…" — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) June 11, 2025

3.

Oh for Gods sake Liz. Like the drunk that doesn’t know when to go home. Please stop now. Nobody is listening. Your credibility is shot to pieces. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) June 11, 2025

4.

Do shut up, hardly anybody wants to listen to the most discredited politician of the 21st century. — Ian L Richardson (@ianrich15813274) June 12, 2025

5.

Is this a parody account? Surely the real Liz Truss can’t be this self-unaware? — Inevitable Chris (@BoveFromAbove) June 11, 2025

6.

Liz Truss gives lesson to Chancellor Rachel Reeves about consulting the OBR pic.twitter.com/5ddCTFVUwo — Bill Curtis (@billcurtis0) June 11, 2025

7.

8.

9.

10.

Well you would say that Liz wouldn't you….. — Sir Colin Hudson (@Colzoss) June 12, 2025

11.

Liz Truss needs to read the room, it’s embarrassing, just be quiet and blend into the background — Charlie Savage (@W4lshy1980) June 12, 2025

12.

Liz Truss has accused Labour of dynamiting the foundations of the national economy. And to be fair, she does have expertise in this area. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) June 12, 2025

13.

There aren't any foundations left, thanks to you. — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) June 12, 2025

14.

What a fuckin embarrassment you are.

Even Mel Stride pointed that out. — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) June 11, 2025

15.

Omg imagine being Liz Truss who had the shortest premiership in history, a whole 45 days as PM, who crashed the economy and has the AUDACITY to criticise Labour’s budget. Well at least you get that fat pension aye Liz for doing absolutely fuck all. (Only destroyed the economy). — Claire (@clairebubblepop) June 12, 2025

What was that she said about the mainstream media cosying up to Rachel Reeves?

How the Daily Mail responded to Liz Truss' economy-crashing tax cuts for the wealthiest, vs how they responded to Rachel Reeves spending a few per cent more on hospitals pic.twitter.com/0ssUGvy0vI — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 12, 2025

