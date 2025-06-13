Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss criticised Rachel Reeves’ budget, and the stock value of irony hit a record high – 15 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 13th, 2025

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ spending review on Wednesday has done the thing that nobody wanted – put 50p in the Trussatron.

The shortest-serving Prime Minister of the UK took time out of her busy schedule of trashing the country at right-wing conferences to re-run her ‘my budget was good, actually’ routine.

It was delivered with all the enthusiasm of an office update on the stationery policy.

Facepalms all round. Here’s what Twitter thought of her statement.

What was that she said about the mainstream media cosying up to Rachel Reeves?

Source Liz Truss Image Screengrab