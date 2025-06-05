Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss thinks she’s ‘the only Prime Minister who has sought to take on the broken system’ – no, really!

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 5th, 2025

We regret to inform you that Liz Truss is at it again. She has interrupted her busy schedule of sucking up to the American right with claims of an oppressive regime in the UK curtailing people’s right to free speech, by returning to one of her favourite themes – how great she is.

I am the only Prime Minister who has sought to take on the broken system. That is why I am relentlessly attacked by @Keir_Starmer , who is their ultimate creature. It won't work. The public can see through this.

You don’t have to be a fan of the current PM to understand that any comments he makes about Ms Truss are based on her woeful performance, rather than any conspiracy about preventing her from fighting the power.

These people got it.

It takes a spectacular lack of self-awareness …

Image Wikimedia Commons