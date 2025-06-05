Liz Truss thinks she’s ‘the only Prime Minister who has sought to take on the broken system’ – no, really!

Politics Liz Truss

We regret to inform you that Liz Truss is at it again. She has interrupted her busy schedule of sucking up to the American right with claims of an oppressive regime in the UK curtailing people’s right to free speech, by returning to one of her favourite themes – how great she is.

You don’t have to be a fan of the current PM to understand that any comments he makes about Ms Truss are based on her woeful performance, rather than any conspiracy about preventing her from fighting the power.

These people got it.

1.

You lost your seat. You were literally voted out of office in your own constituency. https://t.co/fDhMpo7YlY — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 4, 2025

2.

The public saw through you, you utter lettuce. When you tanked the economy, sent mortgages through the roof, and became a MAGA fascist. https://t.co/t2EGhKeJMX — Cathy Beesley (@beesley_cathy) June 4, 2025

3.

Are you sure that’s the only reason? — Dom Joly (@domjoly) June 4, 2025

4.

No Liz, you're the Prime Minister who nearly broke the system by crashing the economy with your bonkers budget and trebling mortgage payments for millions of people. https://t.co/NmfnFBChKu — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) June 4, 2025

5.

You're the only PM who completely broke Britain and you resigned because of it. We would feel a bit sorry for you, but you've now decided that none of it was your fault (typical tory), and you're going around to different countries slagging Britain off. Enough is enough — Angel calling (@Angelcalling5) June 4, 2025

6.

#LizTruss not only lost her seat at the last GE…I'm not sure that she showed up for the count (maybe much later)…a courtesy that all contenders give to The People. She's an embarrassment to any woman in office or aspiring to be-no matter what Party. No matter the politics. https://t.co/0LUZZlHegj — Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) June 4, 2025

7.

You’re the only Prime Minister whose time in office was shorter than the shelf life of a lettuce. https://t.co/R2KTdb5Eh7 — Thomas Willett (@ThomasWillett9) June 4, 2025

8.

You’re the only prime minister who tried to bankrupt the UK. And to be fair, you almost did it. Thank god for lettuce!!! — Shawn (@coldfusionMBE) June 4, 2025

9.

I nearly followed this because I felt like a laugh and thought it was a parody account. What on earth is an “ultimate creature”? https://t.co/9VyZC7Ey2G — OutsideLeft (@OutsideLeft) June 4, 2025

10.

You are the only prime minister who will only be predominantly remembered as a statistic. — thelefttake (@thelefttake) June 4, 2025

11.

Liz Truss needs to learn that when the fish in your head tries to make you say things, it should be resisted. https://t.co/V4riqKUcD5 — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) June 4, 2025

12.

Hang on.. do you mean Broke the system..? https://t.co/APtNJa1jkf — LozzatheAngel 535 (@Angelsfeartogo) June 4, 2025

13.

Tell us again about the broken system, Mrs Truss https://t.co/KrgIEZQSuK pic.twitter.com/SpUS3LJxP8 — Malcolm McKenzie (@fourhourtarget) June 4, 2025

14.

The public think you are an idiot who should never have been PM. For once the public are correct. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) June 4, 2025

15.

I am the only Prime Minister who has sought to take on the broken system. That is why I am relentlessly attacked by Emu who is their ultimate creature. https://t.co/CrdGkERo8L pic.twitter.com/pDgr5slv11 — Don Geddit (@I_Don_Geddit) June 4, 2025

It takes a spectacular lack of self-awareness …

Imagine saying this, knowing that most families with a mortgage are paying hundreds of £ extra every month because of your nuts budget. https://t.co/vvD3na6Z4z — Daniel Kebede (@DanielKebedeNEU) June 4, 2025

