Someone asked about stuff we can’t do because of the actions of one person – 22 things ruined for all of us

If you’ve been on an aeroplane since 2006, you’ll be well aware of the restriction on taking more than 100ml of any liquid in your hand luggage. While it must have been a boon for companies making tiny bottles of things, it’s a bit of an annoyance for the rest of us, and it’s all down to a terrorist plot to to detonate liquid explosives designed as soft drinks. Thankfully the plan was foiled, but we’re still living with the consequences.

They’ve been discussing having to deal with the repercussions of other people’s activities on the AskUK subreddit, after user MonsieurGump asked this:

What else can’t we do because of the actions of a few people? I got to thinking about this when I saw a lad walking in the rain on the bank holiday Monday night (no busses on his route). I stopped, offered him a lift which he accepted. He had miles to go on unlit roads. If it’d been a woman or a kid I wouldn’t have stopped and there’s no way they would they could have said yes if I did.

And people had thoughts on the things that have been ruined for the many by the few.

1.

‘As women, enjoy quiet, uninterrupted time alone in public.’

–ApplicationKlutzy208

2.

‘Take dogs on some of the beaches near me because some people can’t be bothered to train their dogs, keep them under control or pick up the mess.’

–beachyfeet

3.

‘I mean if we were all model citizens there’s no reason we all couldn’t pop by Buckingham Palace and give Charles a knock and see if he wants to come out and play.’

–Jaded-Initiative5003

4.

‘Bin my rubbish at the train station.’

–youwon_jane

5.

‘Yeah this one annoys me. A while back I bought a coffee at the station and then went onto the platform, once I had finished it I wandered around looking for a bin. There wasn’t one. So I went into the toilets thinking, surely there will be one in there? Nope. Ended up taking it on the train with me, only to find the train had no bins either.’

–MarlaSaysSlide

6.

‘As a disabled person: use public transport. Because apparently the disabled spaces are for prams. And the parents are vicious in defence of that.’

–DizzyMine4964

7.

‘I’ve got a Swiss Army knife that has become illegal to have in public since I bought it. I’m sure I’d get away with having it in my pocket but I’m not going to risk it. My reason for carrying it would be hillwalking but I don’t want a criminal record.’

–Own-Lecture251

8.

‘I can’t walk on certain roads during or after mid to heavy rain, because some fucknuggets can’t resist deliberately plowing through the puddle and soaking me.’

–Fredpillow1995

9.

‘I can’t leave some supermarkets without having printed out a receipt at the self service.’

–jugdge

10.

‘When I worked in a restaurant, staff used to eat their meals in the back. A few staff would leave their dirty dishes, trays etc there so we were barred. We had to eat in the front with the paying customers who often bothered us thinking we were on the clock.’

–Itsgoodtoshare

11.

‘In Scotland – buy alcohol between the hours of 10pm and 10am (the few people are not the cool seshlords but the boring MSPs who brought that law in many moons ago).’

–yoloswaggins92