Life boomers telegraph

Boomers wrote to the ‘Telegraph’ saying they can hear their adult children having sex with people since they moved back in, and there’s very little sympathy for their plight

Michael White. Updated May 10th, 2026

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Pity the boomers and privileged property-owning classes for we know not of their endless suffering.

For examples, this couple who wrote to the Telegraph this week with their problem. Their adult son and daughter have moved back in with them because “they can neither afford to rent, nor save for a deposit”.

The issue is, the adult kids have started bringing people back for a shag, and Mum and Dad are put out and unsure of the etiquette.

(The advice back from agony aunts Annabel Rivkin and Emilie McMeekan boils down to: have an adult conversation about it with these adults).

Still, people online had a lot of fun with the story, as you can imagine.

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Source: Twitter/X/Telegraph