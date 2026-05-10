Boomers wrote to the ‘Telegraph’ saying they can hear their adult children having sex with people since they moved back in, and there’s very little sympathy for their plight

Life boomers telegraph

Pity the boomers and privileged property-owning classes for we know not of their endless suffering.

For examples, this couple who wrote to the Telegraph this week with their problem. Their adult son and daughter have moved back in with them because “they can neither afford to rent, nor save for a deposit”.

The issue is, the adult kids have started bringing people back for a shag, and Mum and Dad are put out and unsure of the etiquette.

🗣️ 'Our 25-year-old son and 27-year-old daughter are both back living at home as they can neither afford to rent, nor save for a deposit' 'They shouldn’t need to live like monks but hearing them in the bedroom feels a step too far' Read the advice from Annabel Rivkin and Emilie… pic.twitter.com/uasixEzdha — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 7, 2026

(The advice back from agony aunts Annabel Rivkin and Emilie McMeekan boils down to: have an adult conversation about it with these adults).

Still, people online had a lot of fun with the story, as you can imagine.

1.

Boomers learning why fucking the housing market was a bad idea. — Klint Izwudd (@Klint_Izwudd) May 7, 2026

2.

God works in mysterious ways. Like if you spend decades hoarding wealth and destroying the housing market then one day you have to hear your adult son cumming. https://t.co/7j1raLGk5i — Mike Recine (@mikerecine) May 9, 2026

3.

maybe the boomers should have thought about this before fucking the housing market sideways for decades on end https://t.co/oAjhVQBGOv — swagmoder 🏳️‍⚧️ (@swagmoding) May 7, 2026

4.

maybe your newspaper shouldn't spread NIMBY propaganda that basically made building houses illegal then — eden sneeden (@boymoderology) May 8, 2026

5.

Imagine if your parents wrote an article about you getting your back blown out instead of investing in $1.99 ear plugs https://t.co/70g10eGs8e — microplastics rectifier (@facetedcarapace) May 9, 2026

6.

Yeah, and we didn’t want to listen to you guys fuck the housing market. Big whoop. https://t.co/3f9G4G1TqN — ParaPower Mapping (@KlonnyPin_Gosch) May 8, 2026

7.

I feel like there's a lede that's being buried here https://t.co/YZKPgoC849 pic.twitter.com/uNe1TlTb5o — Shahanshah of the Internet Age (@ChazakielDoremi) May 8, 2026

8.

Oh I would have worded this so differently https://t.co/8mHr38A2en — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) May 7, 2026

9.

Imagine that abolute audacity of trying to micromanage your adult children's sex lives. This is genuinely disgusting. They are not children anymore. They are adults. Adults have adult relationships. Get used to it. My mom tried this shit with me when I was visiting with an old… https://t.co/X1zUUiaNzi — Josh the BLACKEST Animator 🇨🇦 🎺🎺 (@JoshAnimator) May 9, 2026

10.

“Your rickety shitbox house will be worth 2x in 5 years but you will be forced to suffer the sounds of your adult children’s sweaty meatclaps” pic.twitter.com/7ZBMBdhXZG — Low IQ Detector, B.R. (@IqDetector) May 8, 2026

11.

Voting for decades to pump up house prices has consequences you know. — Lc0 (@Lc01575970) May 7, 2026

12.

“Fine in principle.” I don’t even feel slightly bad for them. pic.twitter.com/xGwouIzE7F — Nicholas (@nickycantaloupe) May 7, 2026

13.

your entire existence has been predicated on making life miserable and prohibitively expensive for everyone who comes after you. now you get to listen to your kids bang it out until you die, you greedy fucks lol https://t.co/4KF6cwMwNw — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) May 10, 2026

14.

The Prize for Voting to fuck over your own Children's futures, Because you believe Poverty Builds character & Misery is a Right of Passage. https://t.co/9FahG9C7D3 — Michael Walsh (@thatbloodyMikey) May 9, 2026

15.

Why do entitled baby boomers who ruined life for the generations after them always getting articles written complaining about the smallest inconveniences like they're the victims (even though it's the consequences of their own actions) all the while younger people are struggling — Valderami (@valderami) May 8, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/Telegraph