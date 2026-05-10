News Keir Starmer Labour local elections

Keir Starmer responded to Labour’s election crisis by bringing in fresh blood like Gordon Brown and Harriet Harman, announced in a weird video – 20 amused and baffled responses

Michael White. Updated May 10th, 2026

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Keir “Meep Meep” Starmer has acknowledged that the 2026 local elections were a bloodbath for Labour, with the party losing close to 1,500 councillors, mostly, it seems, to Reform UK.

The prime minister said this weekend that “in the coming days I will be setting out our path to break with the status quo once and for all by building a stronger and fairer UK.”

And nothing says “breaking with the status quo” like drafting a former prime minister (Gordon Brown) and former deputy party leader (Harriet Harman) into the team!

Brown will be a special envoy on global finance, while Harman will focus on social and economic improvements for women and girls.

Though you wouldn’t know that from the strange, dialogue-free video Downing Street released on Saturday of Starmer meeting with the two Labour grandees.

And people are bemused, amused and baffled by Starmer’s latest move, as well as the framing of the video. Here’s a selection of the responses.

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