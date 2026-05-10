Sarah Ferguson allegedly had a “friends with benefits” relationship with P Diddy, claims a new royal biography – 18 hilarious, horrified responses

Celebrity Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor royal family sarah ferguson

Here’s a story you almost certainly weren’t expecting, though nothing should really shock any of us anymore.

A new royal biography claims that Sarah Ferguson, aka Fergie, aka the former Mrs Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, had a four-year “friends with benefits” arrangement with disgraced, now jailed rapper P Diddy, aka Puff Daddy, aka Sean Combs.

Sarah Ferguson had ‘friends with benefits’ relationship with disgraced rapper Diddy https://t.co/vL10l8cP8G — Metro (@MetroUK) May 9, 2026

According to author Andrew Lownie’s new book Entitled, Ferguson and Diddy first met in 2002 and then apparently started their f*ck buddy relationship in 2004, lasting four years.

Per the Metro: “Reportedly, Comb’s own perfume, Unforgivable,was inspired by Ferguson and how she liked a man to smell.”

Yeesh.

Ferguson denies the story, with someone associated with her telling the Telegraph: “This is absolute fabricated nonsense, blatantly untrue and yet another false allegation from him.”

Still, the allegation caught the disgusted imagination of people on social media this weekend. Here’s a selection of the reaction.

1.

What a terrible day to have eyes and the ability to read. https://t.co/9WantB8ckj — Sarah (@kokeshimum) May 9, 2026

2.

Who the fuck benefitted? — Lee Chapman (@leechapman77) May 9, 2026

3.

Could have gone my whole life without reading that sentence and been 100% better off. — Chris Wall (@ChrisWall) May 9, 2026

4.

5.

Honestly, we don't have time for this right now. https://t.co/4VnDx1IsHU — Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) May 9, 2026

6.

every day this website produces entirely new sentences never before spoken https://t.co/lIq6aEOkum — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) May 9, 2026

7.

collecting sexual predators like they're infinity stones that one https://t.co/jSJn3b6zJa — (@SianThymes) May 9, 2026

8.

I don't know what's satire anymore. https://t.co/OSS264BxvI — Pete North (@FUDdaily) May 9, 2026

9.

Maybe he got the number for the wrong Fergie? https://t.co/Ia2EV7FS76 — Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) May 9, 2026

10.

SNL UK, how fast can you put together a cold open? https://t.co/etDbSIH8AB — Jack Hancock (@HancockAnalysis) May 9, 2026

11.

am i having a stroke https://t.co/S2vtnMZYnY — ali (@alibrooke4ever) May 9, 2026

12.

13.

Eleven of the strangest words I have ever read https://t.co/vBkQ20Pl6e — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) May 9, 2026

14.

That’s enough internet for this lifetime. https://t.co/1xv0n1gdaI pic.twitter.com/F1TfBvi6Z8 — My Name Is Earl (@cannock666) May 9, 2026

15.

16.

17.

I am on a train soon, I may just go up to people and show them this with no context to see their reaction. Unprovoked. https://t.co/TgFcIBQdEp — Jasmine (@_jasminepetrou) May 9, 2026

18.

She certainly has a type https://t.co/OPutZlEe52 — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) May 9, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/MetroUK

Image: via 60 Minutes Australia.