Celebrity Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor royal family sarah ferguson

Sarah Ferguson allegedly had a “friends with benefits” relationship with P Diddy, claims a new royal biography – 18 hilarious, horrified responses

Michael White. Updated May 10th, 2026

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Here’s a story you almost certainly weren’t expecting, though nothing should really shock any of us anymore.

A new royal biography claims that Sarah Ferguson, aka Fergie, aka the former Mrs Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, had a four-year “friends with benefits” arrangement with disgraced, now jailed rapper P Diddy, aka Puff Daddy, aka Sean Combs.

According to author Andrew Lownie’s new book Entitled, Ferguson and Diddy first met in 2002 and then apparently started their f*ck buddy relationship in 2004, lasting four years.

Per the Metro: “Reportedly, Comb’s own perfume, Unforgivable,was inspired by Ferguson and how she liked a man to smell.”

Yeesh.

Ferguson denies the story, with someone associated with her telling the Telegraph: “This is absolute fabricated nonsense, blatantly untrue and yet another false allegation from him.”

Still, the allegation caught the disgusted imagination of people on social media this weekend. Here’s a selection of the reaction.

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Source: Twitter/X/MetroUK
Image: via 60 Minutes Australia.