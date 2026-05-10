Celebrity Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor royal family sarah ferguson
Sarah Ferguson allegedly had a “friends with benefits” relationship with P Diddy, claims a new royal biography – 18 hilarious, horrified responses
Here’s a story you almost certainly weren’t expecting, though nothing should really shock any of us anymore.
A new royal biography claims that Sarah Ferguson, aka Fergie, aka the former Mrs Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, had a four-year “friends with benefits” arrangement with disgraced, now jailed rapper P Diddy, aka Puff Daddy, aka Sean Combs.
Sarah Ferguson had ‘friends with benefits’ relationship with disgraced rapper Diddy https://t.co/vL10l8cP8G
— Metro (@MetroUK) May 9, 2026
According to author Andrew Lownie’s new book Entitled, Ferguson and Diddy first met in 2002 and then apparently started their f*ck buddy relationship in 2004, lasting four years.
Per the Metro: “Reportedly, Comb’s own perfume, Unforgivable,was inspired by Ferguson and how she liked a man to smell.”
Yeesh.
Ferguson denies the story, with someone associated with her telling the Telegraph: “This is absolute fabricated nonsense, blatantly untrue and yet another false allegation from him.”
Still, the allegation caught the disgusted imagination of people on social media this weekend. Here’s a selection of the reaction.
1.
What a terrible day to have eyes and the ability to read. https://t.co/9WantB8ckj
— Sarah (@kokeshimum) May 9, 2026
2.
Who the fuck benefitted?
— Lee Chapman (@leechapman77) May 9, 2026
3.
Could have gone my whole life without reading that sentence and been 100% better off.
— Chris Wall (@ChrisWall) May 9, 2026
4.
— Johnnyafc (@Johnny__afc) May 9, 2026
5.
Honestly, we don't have time for this right now. https://t.co/4VnDx1IsHU
— Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) May 9, 2026
6.
every day this website produces entirely new sentences never before spoken https://t.co/lIq6aEOkum
— milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) May 9, 2026
7.
collecting sexual predators like they're infinity stones that one https://t.co/jSJn3b6zJa
— (@SianThymes) May 9, 2026
8.
I don't know what's satire anymore. https://t.co/OSS264BxvI
— Pete North (@FUDdaily) May 9, 2026
9.
Maybe he got the number for the wrong Fergie? https://t.co/Ia2EV7FS76
— Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) May 9, 2026
10.
SNL UK, how fast can you put together a cold open? https://t.co/etDbSIH8AB
— Jack Hancock (@HancockAnalysis) May 9, 2026
11.
am i having a stroke https://t.co/S2vtnMZYnY
— ali (@alibrooke4ever) May 9, 2026
12.
https://t.co/zJISmnh5ac pic.twitter.com/crbieoVnLl
— remand chic (@our_jesse) May 9, 2026
13.
Eleven of the strangest words I have ever read https://t.co/vBkQ20Pl6e
— Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) May 9, 2026
14.
That’s enough internet for this lifetime. https://t.co/1xv0n1gdaI pic.twitter.com/F1TfBvi6Z8
— My Name Is Earl (@cannock666) May 9, 2026
15.
Diddy is the victim this time. https://t.co/8cOPRmHh0v pic.twitter.com/I5fZZOv6ai
— Herb Brubanter (@HBrubanter) May 9, 2026
16.
https://t.co/7R1yf1J5oB pic.twitter.com/2SYw4DhyxX
— William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV3) May 9, 2026
17.
I am on a train soon, I may just go up to people and show them this with no context to see their reaction. Unprovoked. https://t.co/TgFcIBQdEp
— Jasmine (@_jasminepetrou) May 9, 2026
18.
She certainly has a type https://t.co/OPutZlEe52
— Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) May 9, 2026
Source: Twitter/X/MetroUK
Image: via 60 Minutes Australia.