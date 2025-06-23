JD Vance said the US wasn’t at war with Iran, just its nuclear program and these are surely the only 13 responses you need

Pics Iran JD Vance

JD Vance, surely the only person Donald Trump could have found to be his vice president even less likeable than Donald Trump, has been keen to point out that despite launching historic bombing raids against Iran, the US isn’t actually at war with Iran.

Oh no, sirree!

The vice president said the US was at war with Iran’s nuclear program. With the country of Iran itself, things have presumably never been better.

WELKER: Is the United States now at war with Iran? JD VANCE: No. We’re not at war with Iran. We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program. pic.twitter.com/QKTNXy4WRz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 22, 2025

