Twitter Brits dreams

People have been sharing the British equivalent of the ‘American Dream’ and this homegrown holy grail beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated June 24th, 2025

It all started when @ronkelawal asked this over on Twitter.

And the question took off in the loveliest style possible, a delightful throwback to the old days when Twitter was, you know, fun.

It prompted no end of totally on-point suggestions …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2