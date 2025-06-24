People have been sharing the British equivalent of the ‘American Dream’ and this homegrown holy grail beat all-comers
It all started when @ronkelawal asked this over on Twitter.
We all know what the American Dream is but what’s the British Dream?
And the question took off in the loveliest style possible, a delightful throwback to the old days when Twitter was, you know, fun.
It prompted no end of totally on-point suggestions …
The newbuild, tanned Essex babe and holiday to Ibiza/Tenerife every year pic.twitter.com/I8khiQP7B4
Just missing the bus but then another bus turning up immediately. https://t.co/dSFRJCOsSs
5 Red Stripes for a fiver https://t.co/JjXKXKtbEg
No neighbours. We’re all sick of each other.
https://t.co/6CdRltdSr9 pic.twitter.com/figqSVeuvj
Home ownership and a pension
The ability to press a button to activate an ejector seat that gets rid of anyone playing music out loud on public transport. https://t.co/JqmqTodWyh
