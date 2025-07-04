US donald trump

Donald Trump said he hates Democrats and it’s the grimmest snapshot of where America is right now – 13 totally on-point responses

John Plunkett. Updated July 4th, 2025

To the United States now – what do you mean you think we’ve never left? – where Donald Trump has been doing his best to unite the entire nation behind his ‘big beautiful bill’.

And when we say doing his best, what we actually mean is doing nothing at all. Not just nothing at all, but the polar opposite, after the president gleefully declared that he basically hates everyone who didn’t vote for him.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2