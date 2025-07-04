Donald Trump said he hates Democrats and it’s the grimmest snapshot of where America is right now – 13 totally on-point responses

US donald trump

To the United States now – what do you mean you think we’ve never left? – where Donald Trump has been doing his best to unite the entire nation behind his ‘big beautiful bill’.

And when we say doing his best, what we actually mean is doing nothing at all. Not just nothing at all, but the polar opposite, after the president gleefully declared that he basically hates everyone who didn’t vote for him.

Trump on Democrats: “They hate Trump. But I hate them too. I really do. I hate them.” pic.twitter.com/HZamLuVMQH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 4, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

So, he just told half the country he hates them. Cool. https://t.co/BzB4vL7QpM — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 4, 2025

2.

Way to unify the country — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) July 4, 2025

3.

A Democratic lawmaker was assassinated less than a month ago and neither Trump nor Vance expressed even a single condolence, and both refused to attend the funeral This is loathsome behavior from a president https://t.co/it8VogTB6k — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) July 4, 2025

4.

Here we have the President of the United States saying he hates American citizens. Doesn’t matter what the political belief is. Unreal. — Kris Dürrschmidt (@VOLGARR) July 4, 2025

5.

Just gotta say that for a president to say he hates more than half the country on the eve of Independence Day is truly fcking disgusting https://t.co/thzOrAUbLR — Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) July 4, 2025

6.