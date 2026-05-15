Politics

It fell to this guy in the Question Time audience to sum up Brexit and the state Britain finds itself in now and everyone was applauding

John Plunkett. Updated May 15th, 2026

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To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time now – no, stick with us – where the panellists included Michael Gove, the Brexit-embracing former Tory party leader wannabe turned editor of the Spectator.

And Brexit was naturally not very far from people’s minds and it fell to this particular guy to sum it up and the state Britain finds itself in now.

And it wasn’t just the studio audience who were applauding.

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And because we’re talking Question Time, this audience member’s contribution also got a big round of applause for reasons that will become obvious …

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