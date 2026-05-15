It fell to this guy in the Question Time audience to sum up Brexit and the state Britain finds itself in now and everyone was applauding

Politics

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time now – no, stick with us – where the panellists included Michael Gove, the Brexit-embracing former Tory party leader wannabe turned editor of the Spectator.

And Brexit was naturally not very far from people’s minds and it fell to this particular guy to sum it up and the state Britain finds itself in now.

Gent with a collar, “Brexit has been a disaster since the vote and the impact of it has been catastrophic” “It led to the downfall of the Conservatives it completely tore them apart” “Michael Gove says the Conservatives are more united than ever, that’s because anyone who… pic.twitter.com/aBqBRcSATr — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 14, 2026

And it wasn’t just the studio audience who were applauding.

1.

Gent with a collar is absolutely right, of course. Trouble is the vast majority who voted to Leave are not listening… and we saw once again last week how they’re still being suckered in by Farage and his grifting cronies and opportunists, who only care for themselves. 🤨 — Ernest Falquero (@Cybernest) May 14, 2026

2.

Love the way that Gove developed a nervous tic… repeatedly attempting to zip his own lips as the truth of the situation was said loud and clear…@AndrewW66619812 @RaveCozensHardy @eyejosh @feistywomankent @greenarteries — Proof in the Putting (@HereBeProof) May 15, 2026

3.

Just watching his pathetic response now… utter gobshite… still holding all the cards in his head — JPC (@jpxan71) May 14, 2026

4.

Is the Reform bandwagon creaking? The reason they desperately want an election now is because with each day of scrutiny they become more and more unelectable & with each new revelation it will only get worse https://t.co/0NZe0SUBGx — Trevor McArdle (@McardleTrevor) May 15, 2026

5.

This all day and twice on Sundays https://t.co/gQRCB7FKqa — jane McCarthy (@msjaneymac_jane) May 15, 2026

6.

The architect of the biggest fraud in British history. — sven huhes (@stevenh18526660) May 15, 2026

7.

Well said that man!! — Jonquil. (@JonquilLucy) May 15, 2026

8.

And because we’re talking Question Time, this audience member’s contribution also got a big round of applause for reasons that will become obvious …

Gent in cyan gets a huge applause after pointing out That Reform UK are a party of millionaires "All you're interested in are rich people, not the working man" *Danny Kruger sits there with a smug look on his face, as Nigel Farage said he got a £5 million gift from a foreign… pic.twitter.com/AtM7FCsAAe — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 14, 2026

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Nigel Farage’s attempt to spin the ‘unacceptable’ presence of a journalist at his house as an excuse for that £5 million crypto ‘gift’ stretched credibility to Clacton and back

Source @implausibleblog