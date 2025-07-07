US the good liars

A timely reminded that this woman who wants the Bible taught in schools is the embodiment of Maga

Jason Selvig and Davram StieflerThe Good Liars – talk to the Trump cultists who turn up at his rallies and other right-wing events so that we don’t have to, and we’re very grateful.

For instance, Jason introduced an unwelcome hint of logic into this anti-abortionist’s world.

He highlighted the cognitive dissonance behind this man’s shirt.

Davram had questions about this guy’s idea of law and order.

One woman had some strong views on the teaching of the Bible – and other books – in schools, and Jason walked her into an ideological corner.

@thegoodliars We should teach AND ban The Bible? #fyp #interview #funny #question ♬ original sound – The Good Liars

At least she admitted it.

TikTok was very much here for it.

Cognitive dissonance.
HerpFree

She said aw you’re right, but what she really meant is “idk, I didn’t read it”.
Brohirrim

It’s theology not history.
ImBatman1278

Anyone who supported Trump from day one let alone now is beyond all understanding and belief!!!
BONGO

My head hurts after that.
Justin Tyler Carlgren

When they shared the clip on Twitter/X, people were suitably entertained.

It’s not the first time The Good Liars have interviewed confused Bible fans.

@thegoodliars We should teach the Bible in school and also BAN the Bible in school. #fyp #funny #what #interview #religion ♬ original sound – The Good Liars

It’s unlikely to be the last.

You can find them on HeroHero, Instagram, YouTube, and of course Twitter/X and TikTok.

