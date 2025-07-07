A timely reminded that this woman who wants the Bible taught in schools is the embodiment of Maga

US the good liars

Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – The Good Liars – talk to the Trump cultists who turn up at his rallies and other right-wing events so that we don’t have to, and we’re very grateful.

For instance, Jason introduced an unwelcome hint of logic into this anti-abortionist’s world.

Talked to an anti-abortion protester about how God was not very pro-life in the Bible. pic.twitter.com/SICaida09x — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) September 14, 2023

He highlighted the cognitive dissonance behind this man’s shirt.

Davram had questions about this guy’s idea of law and order.

This ‘law and order’ guy would vote for someone with “21 million felonies” pic.twitter.com/MMOip62TBT — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) April 30, 2024

One woman had some strong views on the teaching of the Bible – and other books – in schools, and Jason walked her into an ideological corner.

At least she admitted it.

TikTok was very much here for it.

Cognitive dissonance.

HerpFree

She said aw you’re right, but what she really meant is “idk, I didn’t read it”.

Brohirrim

It’s theology not history.

ImBatman1278

Anyone who supported Trump from day one let alone now is beyond all understanding and belief!!!

BONGO

My head hurts after that.

Justin Tyler Carlgren

When they shared the clip on Twitter/X, people were suitably entertained.

1.

Taliban: American Branch. — Woon Cing Hsian (@CingHsian) July 1, 2024

2.

American public schools are not your church! — Maile (@MailePRMedia) June 30, 2024

3.

People like this that have no idea what they even think they love and follow should not have any influence on banning anything — Rob Fidler (@RobFidler4) June 30, 2024

4.

When will evangelicals learn their own religion? https://t.co/TLqgDEnSJK — baja (@Pozdrav_) July 1, 2024

5.

Only if these books are taught in schools also pic.twitter.com/x7IStyQAq0 — Cameron (@CamDaddyCaves) June 30, 2024

6.

7.

Diet Christians all the Hypocrisy and none of the Jesus. https://t.co/wfRNZLxvRF — Dr. Smith (@Mrbandot1) June 30, 2024

8.

The lights are slowly starting to glow… you can see that bulb flash, and she intentionally set aside her own morales to align with the cult. https://t.co/kyK7SFaJ8z — STR (@abqguy2) June 30, 2024

9.

The Bible is a history book like The Flintstones is a documentary — I'm All Write (@imallwritecom) June 30, 2024

It’s not the first time The Good Liars have interviewed confused Bible fans.

It’s unlikely to be the last.

You can find them on HeroHero, Instagram, YouTube, and of course Twitter/X and TikTok.

READ MORE

The Good liars had bad news for the Trump fan using the bible to justify his homophobia

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab