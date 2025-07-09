Pics donald trump Putin

Donald Trump’s only just realised that he’s being played by Putin – 9 downright damning comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated July 9th, 2025

It’s taken Donald Trump a long time – a very, very long time – to come to this conclusion, but it’s finally dawned on him that Vladimir Putin might not actually mean what he says.

Trump, who famously declared he’d bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine within 24 hours, still hasn’t come any closer to peace breaking out than when he first returned to the White House.

And Trump’s realisation of what his Russian counterpart is really like is so belated as to be excruciatingly embarrassing for him. Well, it would be if the US president had a glimmer of self-awareness (so no, then).

You don’t say, Donny!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Or if you like it especially NSFW

Source @atrupar