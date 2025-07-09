Donald Trump’s only just realised that he’s being played by Putin – 9 downright damning comebacks

Pics donald trump Putin

It’s taken Donald Trump a long time – a very, very long time – to come to this conclusion, but it’s finally dawned on him that Vladimir Putin might not actually mean what he says.

Trump, who famously declared he’d bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine within 24 hours, still hasn’t come any closer to peace breaking out than when he first returned to the White House.

And Trump’s realisation of what his Russian counterpart is really like is so belated as to be excruciatingly embarrassing for him. Well, it would be if the US president had a glimmer of self-awareness (so no, then).

Trump: “We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth. He’s very nice all the time but it turns out to be meaningless.” pic.twitter.com/iHnwUVjVlY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2025

You don’t say, Donny!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of reasons to believe that @realDonaldTrump is a fool. But the fact that it took almost a decade for him to figure out that Putin has been playing him for one is as good as any. https://t.co/NM4GexHG54 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 8, 2025

2.

Trump very very very slowly becoming disillusioned by what he thought was his BFF Vladimir Putin is honestly pretty funny https://t.co/T2AQ58P5DY — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) July 8, 2025

3.

It is impossible to be any dumber than this. https://t.co/A2uippRrWd — Renee (@PettyLupone) July 8, 2025

4.

Wow, it only took Trump nine years to figure out Putin might not be shooting straight with him. Not the sharpest knife in the drawer. — Kimberly ️ ⛰️ (@KimberlySuth) July 8, 2025

5.

You have to be pretty naive and stupid to be surprised by any of this. https://t.co/k1SJd8sQNv — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 8, 2025

6.

Uhh Poor Donnie… He thought he could just talk to Putin and end the war in a day. But, it turns out Putin is a bit mean to him. What a joke — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) July 8, 2025

7.

Let’s suspend our disbelief for a second, and pretend Trump is not being disingenuous (I know, I know)– how stupid do you have to be to finally come to this conclusion after dealing with Putin for years??? https://t.co/gSZDvT5YyU — Luis Moreno (@LuisMorenolg) July 8, 2025

8.

My eyes rolled so far back on this that I was worried they wouldn’t roll around. He can’t form a thought or sentence. — EllenZ (@EllenZelda) July 8, 2025

9.

Trump SLOWLY realizing he’s getting played in real time https://t.co/22CSJuCgeR — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 8, 2025

Or if you like it especially NSFW

Hahahahah YEA NO SHIT @realDonaldTrump We told u this YEARS AGO U DUMB FUCK AND ALL U DID WAS TELL US WE WERE HATING ON YOUR BROMANCE .U went as far as had your cult CHEERING THE INVASION OF UKRAINE .Now u wanna act like NO ONE TOLD U THIS.Senile fuck — Robby (@ivanpckr) July 8, 2025

