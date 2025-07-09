Donald Trump was asked who halted arms shipments to Ukraine and his answer is a jaw-dropping insight into the workings of the White House right now

US donald trump Kaitlan Collins Ukraine

Another day, another jaw-dropping moment emerges from Donald Trump’s White House. In fact, there were quite a few coming out today but we’ve only room for one right now.

It’s the so-called President being asked about arms shipments to Ukraine which will resume after the export of some critical munitions was halted last week.

And the answer, to CNN’s estimable Kaitlan Collins, is a terrifying insight into who exactly is in charge right now.

Asked who at the Pentagon signed off on the pause in shipments to Ukraine last week, President Trump says, “I don’t know. Why don’t you tell me?” pic.twitter.com/lYuau3Xc1h — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 8, 2025

‘You tell me?’ Not sure that’s how it’s meant to work, Mr President.

And these people said it best.

Imagine if Joe Biden had said he “didn’t know” who ordered a pause in shipments to Ukraine. The media would bombard his people with questions – “Who’s in charge?” “Is Biden really President?” Articles/books would be written about Biden’s cognitive decline. We’ve so lowered the… https://t.co/zEfiQA88CK — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 8, 2025

The person saying he doesn’t know who paused military shipments to Ukraine is America’s Commander in Chief. That’s how inept our government currently is. — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) July 8, 2025

Why was there no follow up on this by anyone? — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 8, 2025

Trump has no idea who stopped supplies to Ukraine… meanwhile in the past month he’s redecorated the cabinet room, picked out where to put in a new flag pole, and is designing a new area for the rose garden to throw parties. Who’s president while Trump’s playing first lady? https://t.co/bbN4SbwopY — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 8, 2025

Nothing inspires confidence like a President who doesn’t know who, why, or when critical weapons shipments were temporarily halted … Sort of makes you wonder what else he doesn’t know? … or what he’s unknowingly agreed to? … or maybe even accidentally signed? — UnderDog (@NoFear_DogHere) July 8, 2025

…This from our so-called Commander in Chief. https://t.co/f2YEZ3ST5t — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) July 8, 2025

