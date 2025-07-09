US donald trump epstein

Donald Trump told people to stop asking about Jeffrey Epstein and had precisely the opposite effect – 17 entirely on-point responses

John Plunkett. Updated July 9th, 2025

As you will probably already know by now, everyone wants to know what’s happened to the Epstein files, which Donald Trump promised to release before his White House return but have so far singularly failed to see the light of day.

Now it turns out that not only is Trump not publishing the files, but the much-discussed client list which attorney general Pam Bondi appeared to indicate was sitting on her desk doesn’t exist, according to the FBI.

So it’s only natural that reporters would ask Trump – and his attorney general – what the actual heck was going on.

Not least because Trump’s best buddy for 15 minutes Elon Musk claimed Trump was in them in a since deleted tweet (no evidence has emerged to suggest Trump was connected to Epstein any more than has already become public).

And how keen was Trump to talk Jeffrey Epstein? Precisely this keen (and you really do need to watch it in full).

Or if you would rather cut directly to the chase …

Absolutely extraordinary scenes. And these people surely said it best.

