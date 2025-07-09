Donald Trump told people to stop asking about Jeffrey Epstein and had precisely the opposite effect – 17 entirely on-point responses

US donald trump epstein

As you will probably already know by now, everyone wants to know what’s happened to the Epstein files, which Donald Trump promised to release before his White House return but have so far singularly failed to see the light of day.

Now it turns out that not only is Trump not publishing the files, but the much-discussed client list which attorney general Pam Bondi appeared to indicate was sitting on her desk doesn’t exist, according to the FBI.

So it’s only natural that reporters would ask Trump – and his attorney general – what the actual heck was going on.

Not least because Trump’s best buddy for 15 minutes Elon Musk claimed Trump was in them in a since deleted tweet (no evidence has emerged to suggest Trump was connected to Epstein any more than has already become public).

How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2025

And how keen was Trump to talk Jeffrey Epstein? Precisely this keen (and you really do need to watch it in full).

Trump: Are you still talking about Epstein?!? This guy has been talked about for years. Are people still talking about this creep? I can’t believe you’re asking a question about Epstein… pic.twitter.com/cYRuR1XHwr — Acyn (@Acyn) July 8, 2025

Or if you would rather cut directly to the chase …

Wallace: “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” says the guy who’s still talking about his 2020 election loss. pic.twitter.com/Xlanwq6ZpU — Acyn (@Acyn) July 8, 2025

Absolutely extraordinary scenes. And these people surely said it best.

Boy oh boy, someone sure doesn’t wanna talk about his old buddy Epstein huh? https://t.co/gL6mimYdzy — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 8, 2025

“were you connected to the billionaire pedo ring”

“OH MY GOOOOOOD BROOOO are you seriously still on that bro who CAAAAARRRES” https://t.co/Jvc8Gr8C70 — Deterio (@NxtDeterio) July 8, 2025

The press should do the opposite and ask him about Epstein everyday. — Bü (@SabuOfficial) July 8, 2025

Let’s break this down: The top law enforcement agent in the United States of America said that she had, on her desk, a list of the worlds most powerful people who were having sex with minors. Then, the president’s top advisor and richest man in the world @elonmusk says President… — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) July 8, 2025

Ah yes, Donald Trump, who famously hates relitigating old topics… unless he’s talking about water pressure in toilets, or immigrants being rapists and murderers, or Hillary Clinton’s emails, or the Biden crime family, or https://t.co/azgJC0KhO8 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 8, 2025

This is what you’d call a low point of a Presidency. Yikes pic.twitter.com/KZsne7bx8c — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) July 8, 2025

