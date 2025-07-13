16 kids’ TV shows from the ‘70s and ‘80s with theme tunes that slapped hard
If you were a child in the ‘70s or ‘80s, there was no option to skip the intro when watching a TV programme.
Chances are, though, that if these were some of the shows you were watching, you wouldn’t have wanted to skip the opening credits when the theme tunes slapped this hard.
These are just some of our favourites.
1. Roobarb and Custard
2. Hong Kong Phooey
3. Jamie and the Magic Torch
4. Chorlton and the Wheelies
5. Rentaghost
6. The Flumps
7. Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds
8. Danger Mouse
9. The Mysterious Cities of Gold
10. Fraggle Rock
11. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
12. Inspector Gadget
13. Around the World with Willy Fog
14. The Family-Ness
15. Thundercats
16. DuckTales
Did we miss any?
Image Screengrab, Screengrab