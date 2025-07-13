16 kids’ TV shows from the ‘70s and ‘80s with theme tunes that slapped hard

Exclusive Children's TV

If you were a child in the ‘70s or ‘80s, there was no option to skip the intro when watching a TV programme.

Chances are, though, that if these were some of the shows you were watching, you wouldn’t have wanted to skip the opening credits when the theme tunes slapped this hard.

These are just some of our favourites.

1. Roobarb and Custard

2. Hong Kong Phooey

3. Jamie and the Magic Torch

4. Chorlton and the Wheelies

5. Rentaghost

6. The Flumps

7. Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds

8. Danger Mouse

9. The Mysterious Cities of Gold

10. Fraggle Rock

11. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

12. Inspector Gadget

13. Around the World with Willy Fog

14. The Family-Ness

15. Thundercats

16. DuckTales







Did we miss any?

