US JD Vance Republicans

JD Vance told factory workers to vote out the ‘crazy leadership in Washington DC’… Who’s going to tell him? – 21 scathing takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 19th, 2026

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On Monday, JD Vance paid a visit to an electrical metering equipment plant in Kansas City, where he aimed to promote US manufacturing.

He tried to endear himself to the workers by mocking people who had been largely trapped in their homes by Trump’s mishandling of the covid epidemic.

Vance also raised the issue of fraud in Washington, which was more than a little awkward, considering who he works for.

However, it wasn’t at all clear that he actually knows who’s in power in the US, because he gave his captive audience this advice.

Cary Elwes as Robin Hood, turning to look at the camera and giving a little laugh

Paging Dr Freud …

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