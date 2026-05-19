JD Vance told factory workers to vote out the ‘crazy leadership in Washington DC’… Who’s going to tell him? – 21 scathing takedowns

US JD Vance Republicans

On Monday, JD Vance paid a visit to an electrical metering equipment plant in Kansas City, where he aimed to promote US manufacturing.

He tried to endear himself to the workers by mocking people who had been largely trapped in their homes by Trump’s mishandling of the covid epidemic.

JD Vance sneers at people who during covid who were "sitting at home on a laptop doing absolutely nothing and collecting a paycheck" pic.twitter.com/igecpn5NQq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2026

Vance also raised the issue of fraud in Washington, which was more than a little awkward, considering who he works for.

JD Vance: "Fighting fraud in Washington DC is a little bit like fishing in a barrel with a nuclear weapon. Every day my staff will bring me new reports of the ways you're being defrauded. If you are a public official and you're not fighting against fraud, you ought to have your… pic.twitter.com/O13liypOqd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2026

However, it wasn’t at all clear that he actually knows who’s in power in the US, because he gave his captive audience this advice.

JD Vance: "If you want to rebuilt the American dream for the next generation, vote against the crazy leadership in Washington DC" pic.twitter.com/w4gpJetSM2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2026

Paging Dr Freud …

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Republicans control all three branches of government. https://t.co/SL4yo7mbsf — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) May 18, 2026

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We tried couch fucker.

And yet — here you are. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 18, 2026

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Hey JD, you are the crazy leadership in Washington DC https://t.co/fSu9Gc7sZY — Esta (@TheOnlyEsta) May 18, 2026

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He's right, Republicans control everything in Washington. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 18, 2026

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JD Vance just accidentally told the Truth. "If you want to rebuilt the American dream for the next generation, vote against the crazy leadership in Washington DC" -President: Republican

-Senate: Republican

– House: Republican. pic.twitter.com/RhaCTLwf1t — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 18, 2026

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