Donald Trump claimed Putin fought in World War II, and people can’t decide if it’s his History, his Maths, or his brain that’s at fault – 19 top responses

We presume that you’ve seen at least one post or clip in which Donald Trump claims that the US won the Second World War – almost single-handedly, according to his version of history.

Like this.

Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II. I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I.… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 2, 2025

Just a couple of days ago, he seemed to be under the impression that the US fought Japan during World War I, so there’s clearly a pattern of misinformation when it comes to historical events – or just events.

As he recalled a recent chat with his BDFF – Best Dictator Friend Forever – Vladimir Putin, he appeared to play fast and loose with either history or maths. Why not both? Here’s what happened.

WTFFFF?! Trump just went off, saying Putin “lost 51 million people” in WWII – like he was there. FYI: The USSR’s WWII losses are estimated at around 26.6 million – not 51 million – and Putin was born in 1952. This isn’t just clueless: it’s dictator‑admiring and delusional. pic.twitter.com/lWGa5DSWSR — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 12, 2025

“I happened to speak to President Putin. Now, in all fairness to him, he lost 51 million – and he did fight. Russia fought. Sort of interesting, I guess, he fought with us in World War II, and everybody hates him. And Germany and Japan, they’re fine. Some day somebody will explain that.”

We know he might have meant Russia, or the USSR, but once again we have to wonder if there’s any sort of useful filter between his brain and his mouth, because it seems not.

