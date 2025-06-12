Politics Reform UK

The new Reform chairman’s story about being strangled by a possessed Derek Acorah was every bit as wild as it sounds, but Richard Madeley’s last word was spooktacular

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 12th, 2025

It’s been all change for Reform UK, recently, with Rupert Lowe out, Sarah Pochin in, and Pochin’s anti-Burqa stance driving out former chairman Zia Yusuf.

Although Mr Yusuf is back in the Reform fold, and blaming exhaustion for his brief flounce, he has been replaced as party chairman by TV doctor, David Bull, who appeared on Good Morning Britain, where he was quizzed on his views on the burqa (he would ban it) and the death penalty (he would restore it).

But it was his reason for believing in ghosts that was the most unexpected response. It all hinged – or unhinged – on his time as a presenter on the Most Haunted TV show. Be sure to stick around for the Madeley gotcha at the end.

“Well, if he’d been successful he would have been hanged by now under your regime.”

To give credit where it’s due, that was an unusually astute observation from Madeley, and the whole exchange was greeted with raised eyebrows, facepalms and grudging admiration on Twitter.

