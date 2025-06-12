The new Reform chairman’s story about being strangled by a possessed Derek Acorah was every bit as wild as it sounds, but Richard Madeley’s last word was spooktacular

Politics Reform UK

It’s been all change for Reform UK, recently, with Rupert Lowe out, Sarah Pochin in, and Pochin’s anti-Burqa stance driving out former chairman Zia Yusuf.

BREAKING Zia Yusuf has resigned from his position as Reform UK Chairman. Earlier today he tweeted that new Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin was "dumb" for asking Keir Starmer to ban the Burqa at PMQs. pic.twitter.com/v6dqDPIOis — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 5, 2025

Although Mr Yusuf is back in the Reform fold, and blaming exhaustion for his brief flounce, he has been replaced as party chairman by TV doctor, David Bull, who appeared on Good Morning Britain, where he was quizzed on his views on the burqa (he would ban it) and the death penalty (he would restore it).

But it was his reason for believing in ghosts that was the most unexpected response. It all hinged – or unhinged – on his time as a presenter on the Most Haunted TV show. Be sure to stick around for the Madeley gotcha at the end.

'Some things happened that I cannot explain.' Reform UK's new chairman, @drdavidbull, says as @richardm56 asks him if he believes in ghosts. pic.twitter.com/cvX4Dz2GO9 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 11, 2025

“Well, if he’d been successful he would have been hanged by now under your regime.”

To give credit where it’s due, that was an unusually astute observation from Madeley, and the whole exchange was greeted with raised eyebrows, facepalms and grudging admiration on Twitter.

This whole exchange is gold. pic.twitter.com/CkycTb5I5A — Nick Dixon (@NJDixon) June 11, 2025

We've all used the old "hijacked by a spirit" when trying to strangle someone, haven't we?

Oldest trick in the book. — Sartorial Thug (@SartorialThug) June 11, 2025

If there's something strange, in your neighborhood. Who you gonna call? Reform! pic.twitter.com/l2rlb64OJL — Dave Evans (@DaveTheEpic) June 11, 2025

Oh FFS it's getting worse! Is Derek Acorah going to be the next chancellor because he can chat with Enoch Powell and give David Bull tips — Neil Hughes (@BlobWarriorUK) June 11, 2025

They're not even hiding the strings at this point. pic.twitter.com/mvqVhmyD0T — Russian Garbage Human (@RusGarbageHuman) June 11, 2025

This is the greatest thing to happen to British politics in years https://t.co/nVsFoe2e06 — Hello, This is Ivan (@hellothisisivan) June 11, 2025

When the predictions of Reform’s eventual decline and implosion started some months ago, I didn’t expect it to look like this https://t.co/hKJyMyQ8Ef — Joseph Dinnage (@jcdinnage) June 11, 2025

Somebody, somewhere is fucking with us. — mtvne (@mtvne) June 11, 2025

