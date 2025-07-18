Politics Karoline Leavitt MIT

Karoline Leavitt getting called out on Donald Trump’s fantastical lie about his uncle at MIT is a very satisfying watch

Saul Hutson. Updated July 18th, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has to answer for a lot of absurd behavior.

Her boss is known to spin a tale or two, oftentimes in front of the whole world. When he walks away from the mic, her job is just beginning.

The latest fiasco she had to do damage control on is Donald Trump’s (very clearly false) claim that his uncle taught the Unabomber at MIT and told Trump all about him.

Here’s how she did.

You can watch the look on her face and read her emotions in real time as the reporter launches into his question.

At first, it’s sarcastic amusement, then mild irritation, and, finally, pure disgust. And then comes the diarrhea of the mouth that completely ducks the question without allowing for a follow-up.

None of this was lost on the Twitterers in the replies.

