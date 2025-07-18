Karoline Leavitt getting called out on Donald Trump’s fantastical lie about his uncle at MIT is a very satisfying watch

Politics Karoline Leavitt MIT

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has to answer for a lot of absurd behavior.

Her boss is known to spin a tale or two, oftentimes in front of the whole world. When he walks away from the mic, her job is just beginning.

The latest fiasco she had to do damage control on is Donald Trump’s (very clearly false) claim that his uncle taught the Unabomber at MIT and told Trump all about him.

Here’s how she did.

Reporter: Ted was not identified as the Unabomber until 11 years after John trump passed away. It would be impossible for John Trump to ever discuss the Unabomber with the president. Leavitt: The president’s uncle did teach at MIT. pic.twitter.com/Ubt173nat7 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 17, 2025

You can watch the look on her face and read her emotions in real time as the reporter launches into his question.

At first, it’s sarcastic amusement, then mild irritation, and, finally, pure disgust. And then comes the diarrhea of the mouth that completely ducks the question without allowing for a follow-up.

None of this was lost on the Twitterers in the replies.

