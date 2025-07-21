10 songs we bet you belted out in the ‘90s without actually knowing all the lyrics
The ‘90s had some cracking songs which, when they played on the radio or in bars and clubs, we loved singing along to – even though we didn’t actually know all the lyrics, we just thought we did.
Don’t believe us? We’ve put together a few such songs. Where’s the lie?
1. Here Comes The Hotstepper – Ini Kamoze
2. Informer – Snow
3. Cotton Eye Joe – Rednex
4. MMMBop – Hanson
5. Freed From Desire – Gala
6. Macarena – Los Del Río
7. Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop) – Scatman John
8. Push The Feeling On – Nightcrawlers
9. Two Princes – The Spin Doctors
10. Jump Around – House of Pain
