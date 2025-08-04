Donald Trump raving about Karoline Leavitt’s lips is the ick that was felt around the world – 21 shuddering reactions

US donald trump

We’re beginning to wonder if everyone might be better off if nobody ever interviewed Donald Trump again. Asking him anything at all is his opportunity to slander people, lie about his past, his abilities and his policies – or to do whatever the hell this is.

Get ready to be grossed out.

Trump on Karoline Leavitt: "She's become a star. It's that face, it's that brain, it's those lips, the way they move." pic.twitter.com/zs19RrEuWU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 2, 2025

“She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun.”

We’re not forgetting the exact way he said “It’s those lips” in a hurry, and – we suspect – neither will these people.

You really have to listen to how he talks about her lips. The text doesn’t do it justice. https://t.co/GJaDpumy6V — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 2, 2025

The dirty grandpa vibes here are off the charts. https://t.co/DSPNgGELQa — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) August 2, 2025

WTF: Donald Trump completely demeans Karoline Leavitt. “She's become a star. It's that face, it's that brain, it's those lips – they move like a machine gun.” Yeah. He’s definitely on the list. pic.twitter.com/EZHhXgRS3U — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 2, 2025

Imagine you said the exact same words like Trump here to your female coworkers you'll get your ass handed to HR immediately

or even worse you can get fired for harrasment — Careless Whisperer (@guoliangtjia) August 2, 2025

Uh, release the Epstein files. Now! https://t.co/IaNvJIRunT — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) August 2, 2025

Oh MY GOD! He’s having an affair with Leavitt! https://t.co/hsu7Y69hgX — Haters_gonna_hate (@princess_kim_k) August 2, 2025

Trump: Karoline Leavitt has become a star. It's that face, it's that brain, it's those lips, the way they move. WTFpic.twitter.com/SwpVCBztO7 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 2, 2025

“That face. Those lips, the way they move.” Creepy, sexist Trump gushes over his press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s looks. pic.twitter.com/QJjuGGiTNR — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 2, 2025

