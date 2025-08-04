US donald trump

Donald Trump raving about Karoline Leavitt’s lips is the ick that was felt around the world – 21 shuddering reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 4th, 2025

We’re beginning to wonder if everyone might be better off if nobody ever interviewed Donald Trump again. Asking him anything at all is his opportunity to slander people, lie about his past, his abilities and his policies – or to do whatever the hell this is.

Get ready to be grossed out.

“She’s become a star.

It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun.”

We’re not forgetting the exact way he said “It’s those lips” in a hurry, and – we suspect – neither will these people.

