US climate change denial

This Republican climate change denier was just a few hundred brain cells short of getting it

Poke Staff. Updated August 5th, 2025

Republican congressman for Georgia Barry Loudermilk is one of many southern politicians who had a lot to say about about Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in 2023.

The extremely conservative congressman took the opportunity to air his own ignorance with a swipe at those who believe in man-made climate change. You know – scientists, people with comprehension skills, etc.

“If it was climate change, if it’s continuing to get worse, then would you not see more and more ..or this storm being worse and worse?”

There’s always room for a good visual gag.

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab