This Republican climate change denier was just a few hundred brain cells short of getting it

US climate change denial

Republican congressman for Georgia Barry Loudermilk is one of many southern politicians who had a lot to say about about Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in 2023.

The extremely conservative congressman took the opportunity to air his own ignorance with a swipe at those who believe in man-made climate change. You know – scientists, people with comprehension skills, etc.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk is getting closer to figuring it out pic.twitter.com/LhXrQVUNgn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 29, 2023

“If it was climate change, if it’s continuing to get worse, then would you not see more and more ..or this storm being worse and worse?”

BREAKING: Hurricane #Idalia has been upgraded to a CATEGORY 4 Hurricane with winds of 130 mph and a pressure of 940 mb. The NHC now forecasts that further intensification is anticipated before landfall. An absolutely fierce and dangerous storm that will bring life-threatening… pic.twitter.com/ZY1V1QLFQG — Backpirch Weather (@BackpirchCrew) August 30, 2023

1.

They’ve already figured it out. At least the leaders. They all know secretly that climate change is very real. They just know they can maintain power over average uninformed Americans by claiming it isn’t real. I’m sure most of the ones peddling the bs are fully aware. https://t.co/KuJNXQbt1Q — MaceAhSolidarity (@MaceAhWindu) August 29, 2023

2.

He's discovered empiricism, hundreds of years after the modern scientific revolution. https://t.co/sdyUUyY1OX — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) August 29, 2023

3.

You can lead a climate denier to bathtub-warm sea water but… https://t.co/z6wS2Vzb1w — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) August 30, 2023

4.

This is breathtaking. My God. You can lead a GOP congressman to knowledge but you can't make him think. https://t.co/eyCuR4jx7k — Tyler Kloster (@docktorvenkman) August 29, 2023

5.

6.

They are applying the dont blame guns for gun violence approach on everything. — The_Breadiest 🐀 (@scotdscher) August 29, 2023

7.

Hey @RepLoudermilk – stop being an idiot and connect the dots. Storms ARE happening more often. They ARE worse and worse. It IS hotter and hotter. My god. Clown shoes. https://t.co/cyb2Hm3sUE — Matt Cote (@iamnotmattcote) August 29, 2023

8.

When the realization kicks in and you try to swallow your words…. https://t.co/VM2iChZPxZ pic.twitter.com/7Ossp0gLPC — BitingOnTinfoil (@TrumpDownfall) August 29, 2023

There’s always room for a good visual gag.

READ MORE

Rishi Sunak’s climate change claims from his leadership bid have really come back to bite him

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab