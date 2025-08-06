Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted boarding Jeff Bezos’s yacht and the smackdowns came raining down – 17 of the most brutal and totally on-point

Entertainment jeff bezos leonardo dicaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio has pretty much done it all. He’s been a teen heartthrob. He’s been a “serious actor” working with iconic directors like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. He’s won every award imaginable and dated every supermodel under the age of 30.

He’s also taken on greater causes, most notably climate change and the environment. He dedicated a good portion of his speech at the Oscars in 2016 to making the world a better place. He’s put in enough work to earn climate change awards. Even his film projects seemed to reflect his values, especially his starring turn in the climate crisis comedy, Don’t Look Up.

But because we just can’t seem to have nice things these days, that’s all being called into question now. Leo is facing quite a bit of backlash for his recent appearance on Jeff Bezos’s superyacht.

It was one thing for Leo to show up to the Amazon chief’s wedding with his baseball hat pulled low. But these new photos expose what looks like a personal and casual hang – at least as casual as you can be onboard a monstrous $500 million sea vessel. Something pointing to more regular, climate-destroying habits.

The hypocrisy was not lost on the internet and they stormed Reddit to share their disappointment.

1.

Yeah nothing surprising here. 99.99% of celebrities are fake who only pretend to care about certain things to make themselves look better to the public.

EverythingSucksYo

2.

He’s such a fantastic actor, yet can’t act like he cares about the environment for his life. Also, Titanic came out before his girlfriend was born.

Much-Struggle-1693

3.

I wonder……. how old’s that yacht? 😉

LinguoBuxo

4.

I feel like so many celebrities are just going full mask-off right now. On one hand, it’s nice (?) they are no longer pretending to be righteous do-gooders, but it also feels so dystopian for someone like him to just fully embrace cozying up to MAGA billionaires after so many years of pretending to care about progressive causes. He at least felt enough shame to try and hide from the paps when he attended the Bezos wedding, now he is greeting Bezos arm-in-arm on his yacht. I’d love for him to just disappear forever.

happysunbear

5.

Leo realised how old the world is and said “Ahh fuck. Who cares?”

OceanCyclone

6.

Leo conning us into thinking he’s is a decent human is his greatest performance.

OkPetunia0770

7.

This is the first time DiCaprio rode something above 25.

salom98

8.

Don’t look up, Leo.

CynnamonScrolls

9.

He’s not an environmentalist and hasn’t been one in forever. So, let’s not pretend that he gives two tiny little effs about the planet. He loves billionaires and rubbing shoulders with anyone with money. He’s exactly like the rest of them.

embaRAZZZing