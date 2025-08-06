What screams ‘I’m overcompensating’ whenever you see it? – 17 signs someone is secretly, devastatingly insecure

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Everyone has their struggles. But thankfully most people deal with their insecurities in a healthy manner.

Most, but not all people, that is. Because some individuals warp their shortcomings into grand gestures in order to make themselves feel better. It’s an annoying trait, but one that Xenomorphling98 wanted to learn more about. And they did so by putting this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What screams “I’m overcompensating” whenever you see it?’

Here are the top replies that reveal someone is making up for something…

1.

‘Couples who post a lot online about how much fun they’re having’

-Some_Ad6507

2.

‘Revving the engine and speeding down a residential street.’

-tickingkitty

3.

‘Giant trucks with Punisher decals all over them.’

-tauntonlake

4.

‘Talking too much and dominating conversation. It does not make you look smarter, just rude.’

-StrictlyShowers

5.

‘When your entire personality and wardrobe revolves around Harley Davidson motorcycles. I love motorcycles but so many guys are like this my entire personality and all there is about me’

-PHANTASMAGOR1CAL

6.

‘The whole “alpha” vibe. Because no one is really that confident. You’re acting that way to get the attention you’re getting. And it must be exhausting af.’

-secondary713

7.

‘Lifted trucks in a metropolitan area where it’s unnecessary’

-stinkylittleb0y

8.

‘Almost all the Youtubers who have to record themselves doing a good deed’

-Economy_Speaker2573

9.

‘Putting down others’

-PotatoesAndSquirt