‘I have to get going’ – A Fox News host cut off the Dem National Committee Chair for speaking honestly about Texas gerrymandering

Saul Hutson. Updated August 7th, 2025

The talking heads on Fox News spend most of the day shouting, but every now and then they like to interrupt their guests trying to make a key point.

When Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin was asked about his opinions on the Republican Party’s current status, he didn’t mince words.

He called out the president’s low approval ratings, predicted the upcoming elections will poorly reflect on that performance, and then ended with a mic drop about how the GOP is brazenly trying to “cheat and steal” the elections in Texas.

And what did Fox News host Dana Perino have to say about that? Well, there’s simply no time to discuss it. What an illuminating debate. Regardless, Twitter showed up to applaud Martin’s efforts.

Source @atrupar Image TScreengrab