‘I have to get going’ – A Fox News host cut off the Dem National Committee Chair for speaking honestly about Texas gerrymandering

Politics Fox News Texas

The talking heads on Fox News spend most of the day shouting, but every now and then they like to interrupt their guests trying to make a key point.

When Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin was asked about his opinions on the Republican Party’s current status, he didn’t mince words.

Ken Martin on Fox News: "Remember, the '26 and '25 elections will be a referendum on Donald Trump, and his numbers are actually in the toilet right now. He's sitting at 37 percent approval. He's one of the most unpopular presidents in recent memory, and so if I was the Republican… pic.twitter.com/lKYKCjdVCD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2025

He called out the president’s low approval ratings, predicted the upcoming elections will poorly reflect on that performance, and then ended with a mic drop about how the GOP is brazenly trying to “cheat and steal” the elections in Texas.

And what did Fox News host Dana Perino have to say about that? Well, there’s simply no time to discuss it. What an illuminating debate. Regardless, Twitter showed up to applaud Martin’s efforts.

1.

Dropping truth bombs on Fox News. Too bad the viewers won't understand. — Bill the Beaver (@TrueNorthStr0ng) August 6, 2025

2.

Ketchup bottles are flying at the WH this morning watching this on Fox — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) August 6, 2025

3.

Even Fox News can see the writing on the wall for Trump and the MAGA Epstein party. This won't be a referendum. It will be a Blue Wave revolution. — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) August 6, 2025

4.

Savage truth. Trump’s at 37% and sinking — so the GOP’s answer isn’t better ideas, it’s rigged maps and voter suppression. When you can’t win the game, you flip the board. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) August 6, 2025

5.

The media seriously under estimates Republican voters desperate need to vote against their own interests — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) August 6, 2025

6.

Trump's the most unpopular president in U.S

history, not recent memory. — LinHoHi1 (@LinHoHi1) August 6, 2025

7.

If your strategy relies on fear and fraud claims, maybe the ideas just aren't connecting anymore. — States Radar (@statesradar) August 6, 2025

8.

As a Burkean-Kirkian conservative, I will not be voting for any Republican who has voted to further his tariffs or says good things about Trump. My Congress Critter can go pound sand because he's too stupid to see they are a net negative impact on American workers and consumers. — Bobby Coggins (@ThunderPig) August 6, 2025

9.

Poor Dana Perino did not enjoy Ken’s response. “ok well then, I have to get going.” — Jersey Girl (@LivinLifeNJ) August 6, 2025

10.

She cuts him off short after he says the truth! — Sharlene aka Snarky Kat (@sharkow53) August 6, 2025

11.

Whack 'em again Ken! — Janet Benbow (@JanetBenbow) August 6, 2025

12.

Surprised Ken was able to speak on a false narrative network. — Franco (@FrancoandMarco) August 6, 2025

13.

He’ll control the voting machines. They’re at no risk. — Amanda Lewanski (@Voldemom) August 6, 2025

14.

— Cindy Spear (@skimama61) August 6, 2025

15.

Aaron, send that clip to the White House and potus. — Janie Chuckles (Chuck for short) (@JanieChuckles) August 6, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump walked around the White House roof shouting to reporters below, in case you’re wondering how the Epstein distraction is going – 27 scathing reactions

Source @atrupar Image TScreengrab