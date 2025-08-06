Donald Trump walked around the White House roof shouting to reporters below, in case you’re wondering how the Epstein distraction is going – 27 scathing reactions

US donald trump

It’s a good job there isn’t anything like a jobs crisis, a rising cost of living, or escalating wars in Ukraine or Gaza for Donald Trump to worry about, because that gives him time to wander around the (flat) roof of the White House, shouting random boasts and nonsense at the group of reporters on the ground. You know – the important stuff.

POTUS is on the roof of the White House— asked why he’s up there, he shouts back to us through his hands: “just taking a little walk” pic.twitter.com/VhsYDAn8wS — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 5, 2025

With plans afoot for construction work at the White House, it was almost certainly a discussion about that – with his hand gestures at the four second mark of this clip suggesting he may be going to add a dome to the roof. A gold dome, no doubt.

BREAKING: Donald Trump appears to wander onto the White House roof “to take a walk.” He just started answering reporter’s questions and is shouting down answers. He can barely be heard and he makes no sense. Is something wrong with Trump’s brain? pic.twitter.com/kJvKv9xRkX — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 5, 2025

Despite the difficulty of understanding a man on a roof with no mic and a tendency to ramble incoherently, this was clear as a bell.

LMAO! “Mr. President! What are you looking to build?!” “NUCLEAR MISSILES!” *missile hand motion* I freaking love Rooftop Trump

pic.twitter.com/gJzxfGGN2v — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 5, 2025

With that guy, you never know. If it’s true, Pete Hegseth will have WhatsApped three reporters and his dentist about it by Friday.

Here’s how people have reacted to the president’s rooftop amble.

1.

2.

There’s a senile old man in orange makeup wandering around on the roof of the White House making weird hand gestures. pic.twitter.com/VuRgD3KabJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 5, 2025

3.

Real mad king energy https://t.co/iJkK42v60M — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 5, 2025

4.

"What was he doing on the bloody roof?" https://t.co/yHHxTgFYvM pic.twitter.com/Df59qS9NJM — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) August 5, 2025

5.

Looking for where to place the massive gold TRUMP sign. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 5, 2025

6.

7.

“We’re doing at all for this little guy, terrific guy. His name is Damian and it’s gonna be all about him.” https://t.co/QliOYsAWwz — john (@johnsemley3000) August 5, 2025

8.

Trump is on the White House roof because he thinks it is the debt ceiling. — Fraud Buster USA (@CharliGregory) August 5, 2025

9.

He’s imagining his new ballroom. pic.twitter.com/I7LsJEoIBs — Joe Puma (@PumaTPG) August 5, 2025

10.

Diddler on the Roof https://t.co/vCszx8maGn — Quantіan (@quantian1) August 5, 2025

11.

Trump yelling and gesturing from the White House roof.pic.twitter.com/OLwBpF7Czu — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) August 5, 2025

12.

It’s all for attention and show. He is literally doing anything to distract from Epstein scandal. — Elsa Ramon (@ElsaMRamon) August 5, 2025

13.

Every reporter there should just be shouting "ARE YOU RELEASING THE EPSTEIN FILES OR ARE YOU JUST ANOTHER PEDOPHILE NAMED IN THE EPSTEIN FILES?" Make him choose. Don't let him ignore it. Don't let him deflect. Keep shouting until he answers, or runs away to hide again. — MemberBlasts (they/them) (@MemberBlasts) August 5, 2025

14.