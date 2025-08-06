US donald trump

Donald Trump walked around the White House roof shouting to reporters below, in case you’re wondering how the Epstein distraction is going – 27 scathing reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 6th, 2025

It’s a good job there isn’t anything like a jobs crisis, a rising cost of living, or escalating wars in Ukraine or Gaza for Donald Trump to worry about, because that gives him time to wander around the (flat) roof of the White House, shouting random boasts and nonsense at the group of reporters on the ground. You know – the important stuff.

With plans afoot for construction work at the White House, it was almost certainly a discussion about that – with his hand gestures at the four second mark of this clip suggesting he may be going to add a dome to the roof. A gold dome, no doubt.

Despite the difficulty of understanding a man on a roof with no mic and a tendency to ramble incoherently, this was clear as a bell.

With that guy, you never know. If it’s true, Pete Hegseth will have WhatsApped three reporters and his dentist about it by Friday.

Here’s how people have reacted to the president’s rooftop amble.

