Donald Trump walked around the White House roof shouting to reporters below, in case you’re wondering how the Epstein distraction is going – 27 scathing reactions
It’s a good job there isn’t anything like a jobs crisis, a rising cost of living, or escalating wars in Ukraine or Gaza for Donald Trump to worry about, because that gives him time to wander around the (flat) roof of the White House, shouting random boasts and nonsense at the group of reporters on the ground. You know – the important stuff.
POTUS is on the roof of the White House— asked why he’s up there, he shouts back to us through his hands: “just taking a little walk” pic.twitter.com/VhsYDAn8wS
— Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 5, 2025
With plans afoot for construction work at the White House, it was almost certainly a discussion about that – with his hand gestures at the four second mark of this clip suggesting he may be going to add a dome to the roof. A gold dome, no doubt.
BREAKING: Donald Trump appears to wander onto the White House roof “to take a walk.” He just started answering reporter’s questions and is shouting down answers. He can barely be heard and he makes no sense.
Is something wrong with Trump’s brain?
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 5, 2025
Despite the difficulty of understanding a man on a roof with no mic and a tendency to ramble incoherently, this was clear as a bell.
LMAO! “Mr. President! What are you looking to build?!”
“NUCLEAR MISSILES!”
*missile hand motion*
I freaking love Rooftop Trump
pic.twitter.com/gJzxfGGN2v
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 5, 2025
With that guy, you never know. If it’s true, Pete Hegseth will have WhatsApped three reporters and his dentist about it by Friday.
Here’s how people have reacted to the president’s rooftop amble.
