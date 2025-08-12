This recent photo of MLB legend Johnny Damon had people in shock that celebrity athletes get older, too

Sport boston red sox johnny damon mlb

A recent photo of Red Sox and Yankees legend Johnny Damon has been circulating. He looks very different to his heyday as a pesky leadoff hitter and outfielder for playoff contenders. If it were any normal human, that wouldn’t be shocking, since the last time we saw Damon regularly was in the mid-2000s.

But sports stars are different, and therefore the world is shocked to see that Damon has aged.

Johnny Damon rocking the long hair with pinstripes pic.twitter.com/CIJhpXr41l — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) August 9, 2025

Whether the comments were funny, mean, or masked jealousy, one thing is for certain: Johnny Damon could still outhit, outrun, and outhrow every single one of these keyboard warriors making fun of the photo.

Wow, Johnny Damon looks like Joe Rogan wearing a Johnny Damon costume. — Matt (@MLBactuary) August 10, 2025

Hopefully Boone has him in left today — Chris Russo (@cjruss0) August 9, 2025

He’s got to recapture that Red Sox era vibe, he had such an aura to him. Without the beard, he looks like Danny DeVito’s taller younger brother. — Uncut Gambit Gems (@UncutGambitGems) August 9, 2025

Is he Vince Neil’s understudy ? pic.twitter.com/8jLFxYVb3N — So, About that Stat… (@soaboutthatstat) August 9, 2025

2025 is different. This world frightens and confuses him. — Brian Ping (@brianpingnews) August 9, 2025

He looks like a Garbage Pail Kid — Moog Rogue (@MoogRogue) August 10, 2025

What in the high school musical is going on — Master flip (@Masterflip_) August 9, 2025

I thought meatloaf died? pic.twitter.com/plg0TTK9PW — Big John Studd (@BiggestJohnStud) August 9, 2025

These bright lights frighten him pic.twitter.com/baTYqu7WwC — Tim Fletcher (@FletcherShow) August 9, 2025

Oscar Bluth — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) August 9, 2025

Patches O’Houlihan came to visit — Joe Maracic (@GrafixJoker) August 9, 2025

He’s been hitting Grand Slams at Denny’s — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) August 9, 2025

Babe Ruth came back to play again — Bar of Soap (@BarofsoapGDP) August 9, 2025

Crazy how the pinstripes make every player have negative aura — ️ (@the_P_God) August 9, 2025

why did they make him wear the same size uniform he used to wear? — Vance Savage (@SavageDonger) August 10, 2025

This guy owns a strip club in Daytona Beach Florida — Conor Gillis (@conor_gillis) August 9, 2025

He looks like a one off king of the hill character — Rafael De La Ghetto (@Foobaca) August 9, 2025

