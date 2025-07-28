Sport euros joey barton Lionesses

Joey Barton mocked the Lionesses’ victorious penalty kicks and of all the A++ comebacks this knocked the rest out the park

Poke Reporter. Updated July 28th, 2025

The Lionesses’ nail-biting win over Spain in the Euros was historic for all sorts of reasons.

They became the first England team to win a major football trophy on foreign soil, and the first senior English side to defend their title. Simply fabulous stuff.

And just when it couldn’t possibly get any more satisfying, along comes Joey Barton. You remember.

And the obvious pain and fury it caused embittered Barton prompted no end of A++ comebacks (you can read a whole lot more over here) …

… but we reckon this one surely knocked the rest right out of the park.

Mega oof.

Only one question remained.

