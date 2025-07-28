Joey Barton mocked the Lionesses’ victorious penalty kicks and of all the A++ comebacks this knocked the rest out the park

Sport euros joey barton Lionesses

The Lionesses’ nail-biting win over Spain in the Euros was historic for all sorts of reasons.

They became the first England team to win a major football trophy on foreign soil, and the first senior English side to defend their title. Simply fabulous stuff.

And just when it couldn’t possibly get any more satisfying, along comes Joey Barton. You remember.

Well done to the Lioness winning the Nonsense Pottery Trophy. Those penalties were borderline embarrassing again. Don’t ever ask for equal pay again. Youse are miles off it. — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) July 27, 2025

And the obvious pain and fury it caused embittered Barton prompted no end of A++ comebacks (you can read a whole lot more over here) …

Sad man can't accept women have done something the men have never achieved Speaks volumes — dave lawrence (@dave43law) July 27, 2025

Joey Barton criticising penalties? pic.twitter.com/2TDb0FBrWS https://t.co/4gSlvKZ0R7 — Comedians Talking About Football Podcast (@ComTalkFootyPod) July 27, 2025

To be fair they’ve all won more than you ever did — United Rising (@UTD_Rising) July 27, 2025

No one's forcing you to be interested in women's sport. This obsession with performatively attacking it is the most pathetic behaviour imaginable. https://t.co/zjwyyoTpbg — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) July 27, 2025

I actually feel sorry for you trying to stay relevant by being an asshole online — Omega Ω Luke (@OmegaLuke) July 27, 2025

… but we reckon this one surely knocked the rest right out of the park.

Mental how you've been to court more times than you've been to Wembley during your playing career — Lewis Aspinall (@BeyondTheKop97) July 27, 2025

Mega oof.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have the reply of the day — Adam Taylor (@seasider_adam) July 27, 2025

I just love how unapologetically savage this reply is. https://t.co/KNNru3zi8Y — Michael Bowers (@MichaelBowers15) July 27, 2025

The burn heard around the world https://t.co/nuCJklZYBT — Shazza CTID (@cavemanshariCFC) July 27, 2025

In a world full of people like Joey Barton…..be more like Ian Wright. — Inevitable Richie (@lazyrichie) July 28, 2025

Only one question remained.

Why does he sign off every tweet with a dog farting? https://t.co/vZEXofpyoJ — SP (@sspencerukk) July 27, 2025

