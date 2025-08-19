US donald trump finland

Trump was frantically looking around for the Finnish president and the hilarious payoff was a proper jaw-dropper

John Plunkett. Updated August 19th, 2025

The president of Finland Alexander Stubb was among the European leaders who travelled to the White House to join Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in their bid to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

We mention Stubb because of this particular moment when Trump looked around the table only to completely fail to spot his Finnish counterpart.

It naturally fuelled speculation about the state of Trump and what the vast majority of the American media would have said had Joe Biden done something similar.

But really it was all about hilarious payoff because Stubb was, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Seriously, though, where was he? Right here. RIGHT HERE!

We say hilarious, but it was mildly terrifying as well, clearly.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And while we’re talking about the Finnish president, it would be remiss to go without also including this.

