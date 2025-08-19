Trump was frantically looking around for the Finnish president and the hilarious payoff was a proper jaw-dropper

US donald trump finland

The president of Finland Alexander Stubb was among the European leaders who travelled to the White House to join Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in their bid to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

We mention Stubb because of this particular moment when Trump looked around the table only to completely fail to spot his Finnish counterpart.

It naturally fuelled speculation about the state of Trump and what the vast majority of the American media would have said had Joe Biden done something similar.

But really it was all about hilarious payoff because Stubb was, well, best have a watch for yourself.

TRUMP: President Stubb of Finland. He’s uh, somebody that, where are we here? Huh? STUBB: I’m right here TRUMP: Oh. pic.twitter.com/LNnLOva4e4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2025

Seriously, though, where was he? Right here. RIGHT HERE!

this is where Stubb was sitting when Trump couldn’t see him btw https://t.co/ep66bm6aHU pic.twitter.com/VdmsHzSWjd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2025

We say hilarious, but it was mildly terrifying as well, clearly.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Somebody get the old man a warm glass of milk and put him to bed. Jesus Christ — Mason (@masonisonx) August 18, 2025

2.

There are only 7 or 8 people there – he really can’t remember that many? Someone needs a REAL cognitive exam. — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) August 18, 2025

3.

I didn’t get a push notification for this, is my phone not working? I ask because we all got a push notification for Biden calling Zelenskyy Putin and instantly correcting himself, so I assume this sign of a mind turned to pudding is equally alarming. https://t.co/RKBIV7ln2e — Everything Price Sufferer (but especially eggs) (@agraybee) August 19, 2025

4.

BREAKING: In an insane moment, Trump is seated with only 8 other people with name cards in front of them, and he asks “President Stubb of Finland… where are we here?” He was seated right across from him. When will the media cover his cognitive loss?pic.twitter.com/vtCxzdRUIW — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) August 18, 2025

5.

PAGING JAKE TAPPER pic.twitter.com/ANfRfRUdTd — Arbiter of Cool✌ (@ArbiterofCool) August 18, 2025

6.

Trump kept looking up and down the table asking where the President of Finland was. President Stubb finally had to call Trump’s attention to himself, even though he was sitting directly across from him. pic.twitter.com/9UwaWRO2uh — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) August 18, 2025

7.

Trump is definitely on meds or he is really this dumb. He just said he has ended a bunch of wars. He live in a fantasy world.

How can this idiot be so stupid? — Linda Stevens (@Linda__Stevens) August 18, 2025

8.

Imagine if this were Biden. But the Orange Dotard gets a free pass, every fucking time. No one in the MSM will report that Hitler McTaco couldn’t even find the President of Finland, sitting right across the table from him, in a group of less than a dozen people. https://t.co/VK56xCig1J — ❌ Dr Red Bison, PhD @redbison.bsky ♀️‍ (@RedBison) August 18, 2025

9.

Trump: “President Stubb of Finland. He’s uh, somebody that, where are we here? huh? where? where?” President Stubb: “I’m right here.” Trump: “oh” pic.twitter.com/1FFMKqbKSU — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) August 18, 2025

And while we’re talking about the Finnish president, it would be remiss to go without also including this.

WOW: Finland’s President Alexander Stubb delivers powerful words: “We’re a small country, but we share an 800-mile border with Russia and lived through the Winter War. We found a solution in 1944 – and we’ll find one in 2025 to end Russia’s aggression and secure a just peace.” pic.twitter.com/M0wQHfAPCL — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 18, 2025

