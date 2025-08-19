This mega Maga reporter praised Volodymyr Zelenskyy for wearing a suit and his A++ comeback was simply magnificent

US donald trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy

You might very well remember that the last time Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Donald Trump at the White House he was criticised for not turning up in a suit.

Specifically, he was criticised by mega Maga Brian Glenn, chief White House Correspondent of something called Real America’s Voice and partner of Marjorie Taylor Greene (you remember).

So when Zelensky returned to the White House along with fellow European leaders on Monday, the Ukrainian president made sure he was wearing a suit. It didn’t go unnoticed by Glenn, and Zelensky’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent.

Brian Glenn: President Zelenskyy, you look fabulous in that suit Zelenskyy: You are in the same suit. I changed, you did not. pic.twitter.com/A6556L1G1M — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2025

Boom!

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.

1.

Zelenskyy was waiting for this moment for months. lol — ImaNoob (@ImaNoob4real) August 18, 2025

2.

Boom. Glen is such a fucking idiot. — The Dr. – ❤️’s Educated Women (@gatesisthedevil) August 18, 2025

3.

Even Trump had to laugh at Zelenskyy cooking Glenn and his old, two sizes-too-small suit. pic.twitter.com/zEnwdNt3ik — ₘᵢₖₑ (@mikedeezy__) August 18, 2025

4.

Nothing but admiration for Zelenskijs courage, intelligence and tenacity.

Don’t know how he does it. https://t.co/m6Ho4p8RYc — Annette Dittert  (@annettedittert) August 18, 2025

5.

Oh yeah, Zelensky was well aware of the boot licker that put things on the wrong foot from the beginning last time. — Kimberly ️ (@KimberlySuth) August 18, 2025

6.

Zelenskyy’s playing the game really well, just letting Trump ramble on and not directly responding to the toxic bait these reporters are throwing at him. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) August 18, 2025

7.