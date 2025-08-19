US donald trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy

This mega Maga reporter praised Volodymyr Zelenskyy for wearing a suit and his A++ comeback was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated August 19th, 2025

You might very well remember that the last time Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Donald Trump at the White House he was criticised for not turning up in a suit.

Specifically, he was criticised by mega Maga Brian Glenn, chief White House Correspondent of something called Real America’s Voice and partner of Marjorie Taylor Greene (you remember).

So when Zelensky returned to the White House along with fellow European leaders on Monday, the Ukrainian president made sure he was wearing a suit. It didn’t go unnoticed by Glenn, and Zelensky’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent.

Boom!

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.

