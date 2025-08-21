The more this Australian comedian explains how the Premier League works, the less sense it makes

Entertainment Jimmy Rees

The English Premier League is widely regarded as the best football league in the world, and its top players are famous in most countries – including Australia, where comedian Jimmy Rees took it upon himself to explain how it works.

Try not to let it put you off the beautiful game.

“Fifty million? Is that how much a player gets paid?” “Oh no. That’s what the club pays to get him to the club. He only earns 200 grand a week.”

Who else had to google amortisation? Just us? Okay.

1.

When you put it like that … game is well and truly gone …

rambosci

2.

Just watched Wolves allow in 4 goals. I feel oddly blessed.

Karin Torres

3.

The 3pm blackout is to make sure the prem games are not competing against lower leagues and grass roots for an audience. If there was a game on tv then fewer people would play in, or support, a local 3pm kickoff.

Try Hard

4.



Hahaha! Chelsea is Brighton v2!!

PepperJo72

5.

Thanks for explaining for an American.

Stefanie

6.

Smile, this guy is saying facts.

all_sport00

7.

Nailed it Jimmy!

Steveh237

There’s always one.

Give me a game of Rugby, anyday.

Everything’s rosy

It could be worse.

£1200 for season tickets….cries in American where single game tickets for pro sports are like $300.

Cali

