Rapper Future got a new gray hairstyle, and the internet absolutely roasted him – the 19 most brutally accurate responses will have you cackling

There’s nothing worse than getting roasted by your friend group after a bad haircut. So imagine if your friend group was the entirety of the millions of users with Twitter accounts and a bottomless reservoir of GIFs. That’s what the rapper Future is currently enduring since revealing his new gray do.

Yall fw Future’s new hairstyle? pic.twitter.com/qqHFkbZ3c2 — DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) August 21, 2025

But Future’s loss is our gain. The creative responses on social media ranged from puns on the rapper’s name to a wide-ranging array of pop culture and public figures that he now, unfortunately, resembles.

Enjoy.

1.

2.

Bro is trying to avoid penalties on his 401k withdrawal. — Sad Dad (@SadDaddi) August 21, 2025

3.

Future is starting to look like the Past — T…Silk (@TundeSilk) August 21, 2025

4.

Let me hold something newphew , soon as I sell these dogs ima pay you back . pic.twitter.com/jpSTfhacK4 — Gadja.hl (@JhonnyV13) August 21, 2025

5.

6.

Man looks like he cast spells . — BrightsideBuzz (@ClevelandOreo) August 21, 2025

7.

I see no difference pic.twitter.com/LT9BKzv0bM — Izaiah Reed (@officialZay56) August 21, 2025

8.

9.

10.