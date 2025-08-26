Rapper Future got a new gray hairstyle, and the internet absolutely roasted him – the 19 most brutally accurate responses will have you cackling
There’s nothing worse than getting roasted by your friend group after a bad haircut. So imagine if your friend group was the entirety of the millions of users with Twitter accounts and a bottomless reservoir of GIFs. That’s what the rapper Future is currently enduring since revealing his new gray do.
Yall fw Future’s new hairstyle? pic.twitter.com/qqHFkbZ3c2
— DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) August 21, 2025
But Future’s loss is our gain. The creative responses on social media ranged from puns on the rapper’s name to a wide-ranging array of pop culture and public figures that he now, unfortunately, resembles.
Enjoy.
1.
Welcome back, Morgan Freeman pic.twitter.com/lq6bdh3vDA
— SUAREZ (@suayrez) August 21, 2025
2.
Bro is trying to avoid penalties on his 401k withdrawal.
— Sad Dad (@SadDaddi) August 21, 2025
3.
Future is starting to look like the Past
— T…Silk (@TundeSilk) August 21, 2025
4.
Let me hold something newphew , soon as I sell these dogs ima pay you back . pic.twitter.com/jpSTfhacK4
— Gadja.hl (@JhonnyV13) August 21, 2025
5.
— Wayneweezie (@Waynehead8995) August 21, 2025
6.
Man looks like he cast spells .
— BrightsideBuzz (@ClevelandOreo) August 21, 2025
7.
I see no difference pic.twitter.com/LT9BKzv0bM
— Izaiah Reed (@officialZay56) August 21, 2025
8.
Uncle Hendrix pic.twitter.com/n47aMo3s4l
— TELEGENIC__MUSIC._PROJECT ⚡️ (MVR CONCEPT) (@metaDJZOii) August 21, 2025
9.
— TRPE CEO (@stilltrpe) August 21, 2025
10.
— ℍ| (@SupaChocolaTee) August 21, 2025