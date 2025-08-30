17 classic times these Americans were owned into next week to the intense delight of basically everyone else

US fails

Everyone loves a good takedown of someone not getting their facts quite right. And when it’s an American not getting their facts quite right, people to seem to like it even more.

So we’ve been down to the old archive where we found these 17 classic times when these particular stateside folk ended up flat on their face.

And when we say you’ll recognise the guy at number 15, we’re not just saying that to make sure you stick around. Wonder whoever happened to him?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.