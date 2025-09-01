People shared some good things happening to the world right now and as everything goes to hell in a handcart these 17 are the perfect pick-me-up

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Just one glance at the news is enough to make you feel like the world is constantly falling apart. There’s war, the rise of AI, and even more Jurassic Park films to name but a few of life’s miseries. But is everything as bad as the media and your gut would have you believe?

Not so, according to the findings of the ominously-named cthulhus_spawn. It seems like there are lots of advancements to be excited about, and we know this because they put this question to the optimistic folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What are some GOOD THINGS that are happening in the world that people might not know about?’

Start feeling positive about life again by with these feel-good replies…

1.

‘The Japanese are currently conducting a clinical trial for a medicine for tooth regrowth.’

-slambre

2.

‘Ozone layer is actually healing faster than expected. Scientists think it could be fully restored in our lifetime.’

-Natural_Forever_8044

3.

‘Lyme disease vaccine is close to finishing 3rd stage clinical trials.’

-PainInTheRhine

4.

‘The Great Ocean Cleanup is doing amazing work on researching and removing plastic from our oceans and waterways, including intercepting plastics in rivers before it makes its way to oceans. We might yet see the great pacific garbage patch cleaned up in our lifetimes, along with other floating islands of plastic!’

-psychstudent_101

5.

‘The mayor of Baltimore is revolutionizing his city… big spends on new rec centers and after school programs have cut crime almost in half. Test scores are also on the rise, it looks like kids just needed somewhere safe to go and be kids.’

-ThatFishySmell99

6.

‘Global extreme poverty dropped from 36% in 1990 to under 10% today (that’s over 1 billion people lifted up)’

-ZoinMihailo

7.

‘Solar and wind power are now cheaper than coal in many countries. Clean energy is actually winning on economics, not just ethics.’

-Turbulent-Alfalfa136

8.

‘mRNA cancer vaccines are showing extremely promising results in mice. We may actually have a cure for cancer within our lifetimes.’

-Stingray88

9.

‘China is working on what they call the three gorges dam in space, a solar collection array in space where when fully functional may collect in one year the equivalent in energy of all the oil that could ever be extracted from earth. The energy is mind boggling.’

-Raynir44