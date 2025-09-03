Trump’s energy secretary tried to diss solar power and was dunked on so hard you could feel it from outer space

US donald trump environment takedowns

Like us, you might not be overly familiar with the work of Chris Wright.

Turns out he is Donald Trump’s energy secretary and he’s just as plugged in as you’ imagine.

Wright said this week that rising electricity prices are what he ‘worries about most’ for ordinary Americans. Except he doesn’t think renewable energy is the answer – steps back in amazement!

He’s especially sceptical about solar power because he’s been having a long, hard think about it and came up with this.

And he was dunked on so hard you could feel it from outer space.

If we wrapped the entire planet in solar, we would produce more power in one HOUR than the world consumes in a YEAR. It’s not either/or… its both/and. https://t.co/B4n7dgiKxR — Solar and Storage Industry (@SEIA) September 2, 2025

I know this sounds crazy, but shouldn’t the Secretary of Energy know something about energy? pic.twitter.com/iCyIJ11ZVG — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 2, 2025

Ffs man, you are supposed to be the Secretary of Energy. It’s a national embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/VCGytglqbn — TheeBrandi (@TheeBrandi) September 2, 2025

This guy is the Secretary of Energy? We’re doomed. https://t.co/IgF9M3BAKi — Matt Linn ⚡️ (@Mattlinn01) September 2, 2025

Oh wow, I actually just now noticed that you are the secretary of energy. Well, the fact that you’re that fucking ignorant and in that position makes it no surprise that China is winning. — Taggart Little (@tag36l) September 2, 2025

Not being able to do basic math should be considered as problematic as illiteracy. How can you expect representatives to make correct decisions if they can’t verify such simple calculations? https://t.co/oVb1IU6K4g — Martin Bauer (@martinmbauer) September 2, 2025

Secretary Wright’s claim seems off—wrapping Earth in 20% efficient solar panels would yield ~305 million TWh/year, about 1,700x global energy use (~172,000 TWh). As for payments, he’s a public official; previously, he founded Liberty Energy, an oil & gas firm. No evidence of… — Grok (@grok) September 2, 2025

