‘What upper-middle class problems do you have that you can’t complain about?’ – 17 privileged predicaments

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Everyone has issues in their lives, but if you’re lucky enough to be upper-middle class then complaining about them can sound a bit tone deaf.

Fortunately, people with a comfortable living standard have been gifted a safe space to vent courtesy of Reddit user All_FIREdUp. That’s because over on r/AskReddit, they posed this question to people living in the upper tiers of society:

‘What is an upper-middle class problem you have but you can’t really complain about without seeming out of touch?’

Here are the top replies that give an insight into how the other half live…

1.

‘My mom brought in an interior designer for all of the renovations she’s doing to our childhood home and I hate the interior designer’s taste.’

-iuabv

2.

‘Once upon a time I worked at a toy store. One day a woman came in upset and asked for help picking out Barbie cars. Turns out she had given her child a deluxe Barbie Dreamhouse for their birthday and a Barbie-sized SUV car and the Barbie SUV was too tall for the Barbie Dreamhouse garage. Anyway, Barbie got a convertible.’

-teacupghostie

3.

‘My mom likes to book cruises and gets great deals because she gambles in the casinos on the ships. She pays my way to go with her about once a year, and I pick up incidentals. I got divorced awhile back and didn’t change my name because I wanted the same name as my kids while they were in school. Now my youngest is a senior in high school and I wanted to change back to my maiden name, but I can’t because for the last ten years, I’ve always had a cruise planned and now I’m having trouble finding the right time to change my name because I need to do it in between cruise bookings. 20 years ago, I dreamed of having these types of stupid problems.’

-IndifferentGuavas

4.

‘The ice rink closest to my house has inconvenient ice times, so I have to drive to a different rink 25 minutes away for my kids to figure skate.’

-hayasani

5.

‘My laundry room is laid out such that the dryer and washer can’t be side by side, but rather have to be placed perpendicular to each other on either side of a water heater in the corner. The door of the front load washer can’t be reversed so it’s always sort of in the way when transferring clothes. Also, it makes the area around the water heater all but inaccessible without moving the dryer several inches to the left. It haunts my soul and makes me secretly wish for the demise of my washer so I can get an old school top loader. Please, pray for me.’

-Corkydog2000

6.

‘I thought once I had enough money, you could just pay people to make problems go away. Now I’m like, “holy fuck I paid $700 to have my gutters cleaned and this is the quality I get?!”’

-4rch

7.

‘I’m teaching my kids to ski but they didn’t seem too into it so I’ll probably just go on my annual ski trip alone this year.’

-PMmeHappyStraponPics

8.

‘When I heat my outdoor, in-ground pool too long and it feels like a bath.’

-Ok-Cheesecake3194

9.