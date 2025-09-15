Politics migrants observer Tommy Robinson

This fabulous letter from a Sudanese refugee who came to Britain should be put through the door of every single person who went to Tommy Robinson’s far-right protest

John Plunkett. Updated September 15th, 2025

There have been no end of words written in response to the shocking and violent scenes in London at the weekend where Tommy Robinson led a far-right street protest/festival of free speech (delete according to taste).

But we reckon there won’t be a single better response than this letter from a Sudanese refugee to the Observer newspaper, highlighted on Twitter by @scottygb.

And if you’d like to see that a little bit more close-up …

We’d say it should be put through the letter box of everyone who joined Robinson’s protest – we did in the headline – except would it make any difference? The many responses along the line of this one – invariably far worse – suggests not.

We’re with these people.

Follow @scottygb for all things telly (not always telly) here!

READ MORE

This ‘ex-pat’ Aussie had some lessons for Britain on immigration and Lewis Goodall’s A++ comeback was absolute perfection

Source @scottygb