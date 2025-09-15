This fabulous letter from a Sudanese refugee who came to Britain should be put through the door of every single person who went to Tommy Robinson’s far-right protest

Politics migrants observer Tommy Robinson

There have been no end of words written in response to the shocking and violent scenes in London at the weekend where Tommy Robinson led a far-right street protest/festival of free speech (delete according to taste).

But we reckon there won’t be a single better response than this letter from a Sudanese refugee to the Observer newspaper, highlighted on Twitter by @scottygb.

And if you’d like to see that a little bit more close-up …

We’d say it should be put through the letter box of everyone who joined Robinson’s protest – we did in the headline – except would it make any difference? The many responses along the line of this one – invariably far worse – suggests not.

Sounds like he will be welcomed back to Sudan with open arms. Back you go. — Callum (@AkkadSecretary) September 14, 2025

We’re with these people.

Great letter at no more a timely moment. And good use of the term ‘productive member of society’. So many immigrants and children of immigrants are far more productive members of society than some of the losers we have here. Like, you know, me https://t.co/jMR0hJOFbK — ᴄʜʀɪꜱ ᴄʟᴀʀᴋᴇ (@Clarkey9) September 14, 2025

thus speaks a true Brit- the best of us , colour, origin , background, counts for nothing. Who we are, as human beings, is everything. https://t.co/ww1Khm8mwE — David Powell #Bluesky #BLM #FBPE#InLimbo# (@DAPowell1) September 15, 2025

Best of Britain right here https://t.co/SadXeQE9nS — Wallace McDowell (@McDowellWallace) September 14, 2025

Perhaps this is a message our political leaders in all parties should listen to and advocate? https://t.co/jQlSg9WQz6 — Laura Phillips (@LauraPh222) September 14, 2025

