This ‘ex-pat’ Aussie had some lessons for Britain on immigration and Lewis Goodall’s A++ comeback was absolute perfection
To LBC now, where Roger, an ex-pat who now lives in Australia, was keen to share some thoughts on how Britain deals with immigration.
The exchange was prompted, we presume, by the Tommy Robinson-led far right protests in London at the weekend.
And we mention it not because of what Roger had to say – well, we do a bit – but mostly because of what the estimable LBC man, Lewis Goodall had to say in response.
‘The difference is, they don’t let immigrants in.’
‘…They let you in, didn’t they?’
@Lewis_Goodall reminds caller Roger, an expat in Australia, that there’s a slight contradiction in his anti-immigration stance. pic.twitter.com/Q5ZqHLfU5e
— LBC (@LBC) September 14, 2025
Bravo that man (no, not Roger).
Lewis probably thinks this is a slam dunk.
— Jason Green (@JasonGreen464) September 14, 2025
Well yes, that’s because it was.
And there was plenty of speculation what Roger meant by ‘different’ (although it remains just that, speculation).
‘You know what I mean.’
Yes Roger, we all know EXACTLY what you mean.
— Kevin McLaughlin (@kevinden_) September 14, 2025
There you go, they’ve told you what the underlying issue is…
They have a tribal obsession with colour, it’s not behaviour, legal channels or anything else…
Everything is about Colour…
— Mr D’Arcy (@The_One1001) September 14, 2025
Whatever the truth, it surely didn’t end well for the man living down under.
"I take it back…"
Just another British immigrant making a complete fool of himself by taking a stance against immigration before realising that he's an immigrant too. https://t.co/AREP70aVb2
— Joe Mild (@IsoTupe) September 14, 2025
We are ex-pats. They are immigrants. https://t.co/NRGCDgdm0h
— Saorsa (@Saorsa16) September 15, 2025
I think we all know at least one Roger don't we? https://t.co/KzGS2DWyNy
— Lord Steve of Toffeeland (@marrtoffee) September 15, 2025
