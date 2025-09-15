Politics Australia lbc lewis goodall

This ‘ex-pat’ Aussie had some lessons for Britain on immigration and Lewis Goodall’s A++ comeback was absolute perfection

John Plunkett. Updated September 15th, 2025

To LBC now, where Roger, an ex-pat who now lives in Australia, was keen to share some thoughts on how Britain deals with immigration.

The exchange was prompted, we presume, by the Tommy Robinson-led far right protests in London at the weekend.

And we mention it not because of what Roger had to say – well, we do a bit – but mostly because of what the estimable LBC man, Lewis Goodall had to say in response.

Bravo that man (no, not Roger).

Well yes, that’s because it was.

And there was plenty of speculation what Roger meant by ‘different’ (although it remains just that, speculation).

Whatever the truth, it surely didn’t end well for the man living down under.

READ MORE

Elon Musk told Tommy Robinson’s far-right rally ‘you either fight back or you die’ and the rest of Britain responded as one

Source @LBC