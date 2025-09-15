This ‘ex-pat’ Aussie had some lessons for Britain on immigration and Lewis Goodall’s A++ comeback was absolute perfection

Politics Australia lbc lewis goodall

To LBC now, where Roger, an ex-pat who now lives in Australia, was keen to share some thoughts on how Britain deals with immigration.

The exchange was prompted, we presume, by the Tommy Robinson-led far right protests in London at the weekend.

And we mention it not because of what Roger had to say – well, we do a bit – but mostly because of what the estimable LBC man, Lewis Goodall had to say in response.

‘The difference is, they don’t let immigrants in.’

‘…They let you in, didn’t they?’

@Lewis_Goodall reminds caller Roger, an expat in Australia, that there’s a slight contradiction in his anti-immigration stance. pic.twitter.com/Q5ZqHLfU5e — LBC (@LBC) September 14, 2025

Bravo that man (no, not Roger).

Lewis probably thinks this is a slam dunk. — Jason Green (@JasonGreen464) September 14, 2025

Well yes, that’s because it was.

And there was plenty of speculation what Roger meant by ‘different’ (although it remains just that, speculation).

‘You know what I mean.’ Yes Roger, we all know EXACTLY what you mean. — Kevin McLaughlin (@kevinden_) September 14, 2025

There you go, they’ve told you what the underlying issue is… They have a tribal obsession with colour, it’s not behaviour, legal channels or anything else… Everything is about Colour… — Mr D’Arcy (@The_One1001) September 14, 2025

Whatever the truth, it surely didn’t end well for the man living down under.

"I take it back…"

Just another British immigrant making a complete fool of himself by taking a stance against immigration before realising that he's an immigrant too. https://t.co/AREP70aVb2 — Joe Mild (@IsoTupe) September 14, 2025

We are ex-pats. They are immigrants. https://t.co/NRGCDgdm0h — Saorsa (@Saorsa16) September 15, 2025

I think we all know at least one Roger don't we? https://t.co/KzGS2DWyNy — Lord Steve of Toffeeland (@marrtoffee) September 15, 2025

