A horse took a dump in front of Donald Trump and finally we had something the whole of the country could cheer

Donald Trump has arrived in the UK on his second state visit, which today mostly involved hanging out with King Charles and the rest of the royals at Windsor Castle, desperately trying to avoid all the pictures of Jeffrey Epstein being beamed all over the place.

And we mention it because there was one moment that was particularly enjoyable, a royal ‘ride past’ (not the official terminology) in which one of the horses gave Trump the welcome he 100% deserved.

Finally, something our divided nation can cheer together! Well, most of it.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Source @wendybirdoz