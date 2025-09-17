Donald Trump was welcomed to the UK by an enormous slideshow of him and Epstein on Windsor Castle, and the internet is here for it

Politics donald trump King Charles uncategorised

If you felt a great disturbance in the force last night, it might be because Donald Trump has once more arrived in the UK – this time for a second state visit.

Donald Trump has landed in the UK. pic.twitter.com/msF65RCm62 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 16, 2025

He will visit Windsor Castle, where he will meet and dine with King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as having a carriage procession around the estate.

He will be given the largest guard of honour ever provided for a visiting dignitary, to save him the bother of making up a lie about it being the largest guard of honour ever given to a visiting dignitary.

Our government knows the best way to deal with Trump is to massage his ego and suck up to him. They also know that he's not popular with the UK public, so they've arranged a state visit where he's arriving at night and spending time in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, not London. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 16, 2025

While we’re sure he won’t have time to watch TV on his two-day visit, Channel 4 will lay on a special treat – a rundown of 100 of his lies, complete with fact checks.

In a world first we will broadcast over 100 untruths back to back, with each extensively fact checked.

Donald Trump v The Truth. Wednesday 10pm. pic.twitter.com/3sSbZ1T2qm — Channel 4 (@Channel4) September 15, 2025

As you’d imagine, people are thrilled he’s here, and have had nothing but respect for the Leader of the Free World. Nah, just kidding. They’re massively taking the piss.

King Charles being told that he has to sit next to Trump during the banquet. pic.twitter.com/XtYGCnBn4A — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 16, 2025

Trump has been begging me to visit Balham tomorrow but I’ve told him to fuck off to Clapham — Arthur Smith (@ArfurSmith) September 16, 2025

Someone gave Trump the welcome he deserves with a very special projection onto Windsor Castle.

BREAKING TRUMP BALLS IN UK: Trump being trolled mercilessly in the UK with images of Epstein being projected on to Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/quTuDrWkcb — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) September 16, 2025

Campaign group Led by Donkeys, who are well known for making grand statements, posted this image on their Instagram account.



They added –

“Hey Donald, welcome to Windsor Castle.”

The police have confirmed that four people have been arrested for ‘malicious communications’ in connection with an unauthorised projection, but we won’t dwell on that or speculate in any way that might influence a court case.

Instead, we’re going to look at the appreciation people have been showing for Trump’s special welcome.

1.

Windsor Castle right now waiting for Trump’s arrival pic.twitter.com/xjEC441i76 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 16, 2025

2.

Brits gave donald and melania trump a beautiful art display on Windsor Castle as they touched down in the UK. pic.twitter.com/EC4v7WBalA — Covie (@covie_93) September 16, 2025

3.

Love this! Trump is getting trolled by protesters in the UK who are projecting images of him and Jeffrey Epstein together on Windsor Castle. Gotta love the UK! pic.twitter.com/pPCvDyLeTs — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 16, 2025

4.

5.

I really want to not like the Brits, then they do shit like this. https://t.co/Fkv6tYzqaZ — Bilious Dirge (@Bilious_Dirge) September 17, 2025

6.

Dancing at Windsor Castle pic.twitter.com/jNvcV4eWnP — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 17, 2025

7.

Windsor Castle right now pic.twitter.com/YODMw50yhT — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 17, 2025

8.

Protesters lit up Windsor Castle tonight with giant images of Trump and Epstein ahead of Trump’s visit there. Love it! pic.twitter.com/xYiYPfLq8y — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 16, 2025

9.

Jolly good show I say! https://t.co/9PpTAWYNTS — rhymeswithred (@rhymeswithred) September 16, 2025

10.

The British know how to welcome Trump properly Epstein files projected on Windsor Castle! 1/8 pic.twitter.com/O4c7vWAuPL — | (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) September 16, 2025

11.

Activists are determined to spoil Trump’s state visit to the UK! https://t.co/lBBX9S93mh — | (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) September 16, 2025

12.

This is way, way beyond "cheeky", to use one of their words. — hmilne (@HMilne57) September 16, 2025

13.

London citizens are not Trump

Fans! — Mary Kay M (@MaryKayMarrell1) September 16, 2025

14.

That's hysterical. The Brits understood the assignment. — Gayle ✊ (@beachbumm1) September 17, 2025

Someone wanted the US to be inspired by the protest.

We need this energy in the States. — Jac (@JacDalAM) September 17, 2025

The White House would make a great projection screen. Just saying.

