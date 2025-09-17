Politics donald trump King Charles uncategorised

Donald Trump was welcomed to the UK by an enormous slideshow of him and Epstein on Windsor Castle, and the internet is here for it

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 17th, 2025

If you felt a great disturbance in the force last night, it might be because Donald Trump has once more arrived in the UK – this time for a second state visit.

He will visit Windsor Castle, where he will meet and dine with King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as having a carriage procession around the estate.

He will be given the largest guard of honour ever provided for a visiting dignitary, to save him the bother of making up a lie about it being the largest guard of honour ever given to a visiting dignitary.

While we’re sure he won’t have time to watch TV on his two-day visit, Channel 4 will lay on a special treat – a rundown of 100 of his lies, complete with fact checks.

As you’d imagine, people are thrilled he’s here, and have had nothing but respect for the Leader of the Free World. Nah, just kidding. They’re massively taking the piss.

Someone gave Trump the welcome he deserves with a very special projection onto Windsor Castle.

Campaign group Led by Donkeys, who are well known for making grand statements, posted this image on their Instagram account.

Donald Trump and Jeffery Epstein, projected onto a turret of Windsor Castle.
They added –

“Hey Donald, welcome to Windsor Castle.”

The police have confirmed that four people have been arrested for ‘malicious communications’ in connection with an unauthorised projection, but we won’t dwell on that or speculate in any way that might influence a court case.

Instead, we’re going to look at the appreciation people have been showing for Trump’s special welcome.

Someone wanted the US to be inspired by the protest.

The White House would make a great projection screen. Just saying.

