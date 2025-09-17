Politics donald trump hate speech pam bondi

A reporter dared ask Trump a question he didn’t like and the president’s response was a chilling reminder of how the White House operates right now

Saul Hutson. Updated September 17th, 2025

The debate over hate speech vs. free speech is raging right now. One thing that shouldn’t be debated is whether or not a news reporter is allowed to ask a question of the sitting president without being threatened with an investigation by the attorney general.

“Shouldn’t” is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that previous sentence, as the clip below shows.

The reporter is Jon Karl, of ABC News. It’s certainly not a pleasant question for Trump to face in front of reporters, but it’s also a fair one based on the context.

Yet rather than try to explain his and his party’s actions, Trump instead immediately erupts into a personal threat to investigate Karl because he has “hate in his heart.”

Trump is already known as an impulsive bully and outbursts like this aren’t going to help with that reputation. It also puts everything we hope still holds true about the freedom of the press. Hold on, folks. This is only going to get worse before it gets better.

