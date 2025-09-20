This Ring doorbell footage of a man reaching out to his Muslim neighbours says so much about where we are right now

Life far right Tommy Robinson

As the usual suspects ramp up their campaign to blame immigration for all the ills of the UK, it’s very easy to become dispirited by their apparent success.

So it’s particularly gratifying to watch this video shared by Paddystinian on Twitter, showing a thoroughly decent guy reaching out and offering his support to his Muslim neighbours.

It’s a sad state of affairs that it was necessary, but reassuring and heart-warming that there are people who will step up.

What a wonderful human being ✌️☘️ pic.twitter.com/cm8DTg11xn — Paddystinian (@Paddystinian) September 15, 2025

We’d happily buy that man a pint. Others felt the same.

True Brit. This is who we are! He speaks for the majority not the minority of pissed up thugs and racists. Make this man famous for being a true gem! — Fighting the Good Fight 3.5%. (@ScrewedContrac1) September 15, 2025

Now that’s a proper English gentleman — Marcus John (@marcustherapy) September 15, 2025

This man speaks for the decent majority of us building communities not wrecking them — lindaaul (@lindaaul) September 15, 2025

Thank goodness this is still the majority of English people. — cerule (@cerulecoach) September 15, 2025

That’s British values not flag fetishes well played — thfc London's finest (@bornclicky) September 16, 2025

Only just seen this. This is true British values on display here. I’d encourage anyone with a neighbour who is frightened, worried or scared, to do the same. — Fi (@rahhead01) September 18, 2025

Great man — Reality (@realityuk) September 15, 2025

This is the stuff that needs to go viral. I’m born and bred in England and let me tell you I’ve known more English people like this gentleman than the small minority of idiots. — MS09 (@ysalas100) September 15, 2025

What a dear man. — Louise (@CharlotDearling) September 15, 2025

Bless. There are still alot of decent human beings out there — NNBM (@nnbm162) September 16, 2025

These are the types of British people I grew up knowing in the UK, not the bigots we see at these daft marches — The Muslim Mum (@TheMumMuslim) September 16, 2025

This is how we beat Reform. We all show up. — Christian Cull (@ChristianCull) September 15, 2025

I believe (choose to believe) that most people are kind, helpful and neighborly, they just don't yell as loud as the people who *think* are speaking for the 'country-loving' patriots of a country. — Cleo (@Cleo0031) September 16, 2025

Prefer my feed to just be this. Love not hate thanks — TomWilliams (@desertislandtom) September 16, 2025

Bravo that man. An example we can all follow. — Chris Midgley (@ChrisMidgley20) September 16, 2025

This is how we need to be there for each other. Everyday people having each other's backs, neighbors and friends, treating each other like family. All the people against the bigots. — Andie Bell (@AndieBell333) September 16, 2025

To sum up …

An actual patriot and decent Englishman — Carlos Fandango △ (@CarlosFandanngo) September 19, 2025

Source Paddystinian Image Screengrab