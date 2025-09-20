Life far right Tommy Robinson

This Ring doorbell footage of a man reaching out to his Muslim neighbours says so much about where we are right now

David Harris. Updated September 20th, 2025

As the usual suspects ramp up their campaign to blame immigration for all the ills of the UK, it’s very easy to become dispirited by their apparent success.

So it’s particularly gratifying to watch this video shared by Paddystinian on Twitter, showing a thoroughly decent guy reaching out and offering his support to his Muslim neighbours.

It’s a sad state of affairs that it was necessary, but reassuring and heart-warming that there are people who will step up.

We’d happily buy that man a pint. Others felt the same.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

To sum up …

Source Paddystinian Image Screengrab