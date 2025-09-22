Rick Astley belting out a Morrissey cover is still one of the best surprises the music world has ever sprung
We’re not Amazon, but if you liked Dave Grohl singing the songs of the Bee Gees with the other Foos as ‘The Dee Gees’, then you might also be interested in this absolute banger of a Morrissey cover from 2021.
WTF. @rickastley // @BlossomsBand // The Smiths – This Charming Man. The crossover no one asked for but everyone needed. pic.twitter.com/zJrKLR1wJU
— At Most One Tour (@atmostonetour) September 13, 2021
Rick Astley teamed up with the fantastic band, Blossoms, to cover a number of songs by The Smiths.
What difference does it make? Well, with Morrissey now so problematic he’s made it tough for even die-hard fans to keep enjoying his back catalogue, it’s good to know that there’s a wholesome alternative – and he sounds great.
Of course, Twitter had thoughts.
Purists be damned, this sounds great. It also sounds better simply knowing how much Morrissey is hating it. https://t.co/M8RvrkT63f
— Andrew Male (@Andr6wMale) September 15, 2021
If at least three promoters aren't this morning offering Johnny Marr MILLIONS for a tour featuring the three non-Morrissey members of The Smiths fronted by Rick Astley, there's something wrong with this industry https://t.co/jYjQbB6LeP
— Stuart Dredge (@stuartdredge) September 15, 2021
can’t believe Rick Astley has always been the lead singer of The Smiths and no-one else ever was https://t.co/8SBplWasQ8
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 16, 2021
I’d much rather watch Rick Astley perform Smiths songs than watch Morrissey do anything.
— Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) September 14, 2021
Things that are great about Rick Astley:
Seems like a nice bloke
Has a decent voice and a sense of humour
Doesn't support extremist right wing wingnuts.
Things that are great about Morrissey
Er ,..
— Mark Kermode (@KermodeMovie) September 15, 2021
Rick Astley is now the keeper of the Smiths' catalogue and I am fine with it. https://t.co/ZbTDihQwcJ
— Marc Burrows (@20thcenturymarc) September 15, 2021
Best-selling author, James Felton, had this excellent suggestion.
Can we just pretend from now on that he’s Morrissey https://t.co/V5L0vPjZGe
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 16, 2021
[explaining the situation to former Morrissey] sorry mate, there can be only one, it’s like highlander. Now fuck off.
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 16, 2021
