Pics Morrissey Rick Astley

Rick Astley belting out a Morrissey cover is still one of the best surprises the music world has ever sprung

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 22nd, 2025

We’re not Amazon, but if you liked Dave Grohl singing the songs of the Bee Gees with the other Foos as ‘The Dee Gees’, then you might also be interested in this absolute banger of a Morrissey cover from 2021.

Rick Astley teamed up with the fantastic band, Blossoms, to cover a number of songs by The Smiths.

What difference does it make? Well, with Morrissey now so problematic he’s made it tough for even die-hard fans to keep enjoying his back catalogue, it’s good to know that there’s a wholesome alternative – and he sounds great.

Of course, Twitter had thoughts.

Best-selling author, James Felton, had this excellent suggestion.

READ MORE

We’re never gonna give up watching Rick Astley’s hilarious technical secrets video

Source @atmostonetour Image Screengrab, Screengrab