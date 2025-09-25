Karoline Leavitt was totally shook by a reporter’s suggestion that Trump might be profiting from his presidency – 13 gold-plated comebacks

Politics donald trump Karoline Leavitt

White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has to make some pretty outlandish claims on a daily basis, but this one really tested the bounds of reality.

In a passionate defense of her dear leader’s credentials, Leavitt talked down to the press corps about how President Trump left his “highly successful” business for “public service.” He’s sacrificing, guys!

Trump Spox: “I think it’s frankly ridiculous that anyone in this room would even suggest that President Trump is doing anything for his own benefit.” @atruparpic.twitter.com/pVBP8cXEP8 — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) September 24, 2025

Unfortunately we don’t have footage from after the press conference when Leavitt led everyone into the Presidential gift shop to hawk Maga hats.

The replies were offended not just by the lies Leavitt was spreading, but by the fact that Leavitt expected anyone to believe them.

I think it’s frankly ridiculous that anyone in any room would suggest that president Trump is doing anything not for his own benefit. — Graeme Against the Pedo supporting GOP (@DetestsGOP) September 24, 2025

The best part about Leavitt is she does these with a straight face. Imagine the self control this takes. I couldn’t do it. — Karl Rosenfeld (@kneerecon) September 24, 2025

The Dear Leader does not eat, sleep, or defecate. And every shot he makes at golf is a hole-in-one… pic.twitter.com/WoWrAHEobd — Robert in Texas (@trojanman4ever) September 24, 2025

Trump may be the first U.S. president to unite the world, not in admiration, but in collective shock and dismay, as America is led by a blustering, self-crowned emperor with no clothes. Maga-diots and the maga-clowns are a disgrace to civilisation! — E³ (@Real_E_Cube) September 24, 2025

Which is the moment when everyone should have broken into raucous laughter and clapped for that well delivered punch line. What a great stand up comedian she is. — Vivian Dueffels (@VDueffels) September 24, 2025

Does she actually believe the bullshit coming outta her yap?!? pic.twitter.com/ML5lfEpN0t — Jro (@JroWooTown) September 24, 2025

He failed in real estate, over and over. His only success in life was The Apprentice, where he pretended to be a successful real estate mogul. That show allowed him to maintain the charade and grift the USA. — Frances (@WhiteRabidbat) September 24, 2025

In years to come the public will look back in horror at the comments made by this woman. — Pat Brazzier (@CantonaPat) September 24, 2025

I think it is frankly outrageous that anyone in that room should suggest that Trump gives a dam about America or God or anyone but himself. — Ted Carron (@TedCarron) September 24, 2025

He is doing EVERYTHING for his and his family benefit! — Anna – Never give up. No matter what is going on! (@Sanikri) September 24, 2025

@PressSec When you attack it is a tell that you are lying. Of course Trump is doing this for his own benefit. Both his ego and his wallet. He is the most egregious grifter to ever grift. — Gulliver Gadfly (@GulliverGadfly) September 24, 2025

Barbie is deep in the Kool-aid — Graham Bragger @gb1234-65.bsky.social (@gbragger) September 24, 2025

Source Twitter @highbrow_nobrow