Piers Morgan said Jimmy Kimmel should stop upsetting Trump and be more like Johnny Carson but these Americans begged to differ

Piers Morgan – no, stick with us! – has shared his thoughts on the perils of being an American late night talkshow host right now.

And Morgan should know, because he once had an American talkshow himself (although it didn’t end well – or watched).

It should probably come as no surprise to anyone that Morgan appeared to take the side of Trump, suggesting Jimmy Kimmel and the like should stay out of politics altogether and be more like talkshow legend from back in the day – way back in the day – Johnny Carson.

Nobody knew about Johnny Carson’s political views because he thought his job was to make all Americans laugh, not preach about politics. That’s why he was the most popular late-night host ever. America desperately needs another Carson. pic.twitter.com/fnQKk1Vmyj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 24, 2025

And heeeeeeeeeeeere came the comebacks!

1.

No. Because it was the 1970’s. This will shock you but the world has changed in 50 years. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 24, 2025

2.

That was back when politicians were just politicians and not reality tv clowns with fascist notions. Things change. — rua (@coffee4otters) September 24, 2025

3.

Different era. Goldwater would be a centrist in our world today. Carson had an actual middle class to preach to. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) September 24, 2025

4.

In those days the Republicans and the Democrats were so similar that you could barely tell them apart. This was not a special quality of talk show hosts. You couldn't tell what most people's politics were. — Paul Graham (@paulg) September 24, 2025

5.

Did you ever watch his show? Carson’s monologues were often rife with politics—much of it scathing. And everyone knew where he stood: an old-fashioned centrist liberal who rejected extremism on both ends of the political spectrum—but especially the right. — Ariel Gonzalez (@ArielGonzalez_1) September 24, 2025

6.

He made fun of all presidents and none of them tried to sue him. — Trump is a PEDO ⚖️ (@TrumpPedophile2) September 24, 2025

7.

This is not a Kimmel problem it’s a Trump problem. Focus. — Trump is a PEDO ⚖️ (@TrumpPedophile2) September 24, 2025

8.

No one wanted to listen to you preach about politics . That's why CNN dumped you and you moved — Jakob (@DominguezCaddy) September 24, 2025

9.

No they don’t. lol terrible take, sir — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 24, 2025

If you like it especially straight talking …

Stop twerking for red cap American likes, ya spam-faced dick. Determining what makes someone likeable on television is patently not your area of expertise — ’ (@SalvadorDafti) September 24, 2025

But most of all, this!

Funny, Carson had Trump jokes before Trump even thought about starting his grift in politics pic.twitter.com/yaUJtuZCEG — Lorraine L. Hayden (@Ms_Raine) September 24, 2025

And finally, not an American, just living there.

Your friend thinks paracetamol causes autism. https://t.co/W2WsP7yROE — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) September 25, 2025

