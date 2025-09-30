This Capital FM caller’s confession about how lying to Ikea seriously backfired has split the internet, but the payoff was pure art
A caller to Capital Radio has gone viral after her tale of a lie gone wrong struck a chord with listeners, as well as those who spotted it on the internet.
We’ll leave it up to her to fill in the details.
@capitalofficial Will never be able to look at an Ikea crèche the same! #ikea #storytime #embarrassing #capitalbreakfast #shopppingnightmare ♬ original sound – Capital
Huge, if true …although many people had their doubts.
And on today’s episode of things that didn’t happen.
Eldogg990
Funny story but nah im not buying it. you cant even get to the children when theyre in the creche.
downthelane5
That didn’t happen.
Rachel King
Ah yes, because the crèche wouldn’t call the police about a kidnapping of a child? This story doesn’t add up.
Nolem
Like she wouldn’t have her phone on her.
Rhys Holland
It’s not believable to add an entire year onto a two year old and expect childcare workers not to realise though.
Wez
We couldn’t possibly judge whether it happened or not, but others just thought it was funny.
1.
Haha!! My son would 100% say no idea.
Stu Jacko
2.
The writers of Motherland are noting this down for a future episode I’m sure.
CruiseImpossible
3.
Ngl when she said ‘police officer’ I could tell she was straight away.
Alicee
4.
Proper made me laugh.. thanks for sharing this story.
RebelPebble
5.
That’s a brilliant story.
Paul
6.
I’m getting the word…
Maybe
7.
I was in Stitches when I heard this on the radio the other day, brilliant.
Bullfrog73
8.
laughed out loud in the car to this ‘I am a serving police officer’
Sami Piggott
9.
This is top! Police officer topped it off.
Diane Elizabeth
10.
We need more confessions stories.
Brizle
11.
Made me late to work listening to the ending of this. Had me howling.
Frankie, Minnie and Lottie
Stuart Small pointed out the obvious conclusion.
You mean a police officer has committed fraud?
Awkward.
