This Capital FM caller’s confession about how lying to Ikea seriously backfired has split the internet, but the payoff was pure art

Entertainment Live radio

A caller to Capital Radio has gone viral after her tale of a lie gone wrong struck a chord with listeners, as well as those who spotted it on the internet.

We’ll leave it up to her to fill in the details.

Huge, if true …although many people had their doubts.

And on today’s episode of things that didn’t happen.

Eldogg990

Funny story but nah im not buying it. you cant even get to the children when theyre in the creche.

downthelane5

That didn’t happen.

Rachel King

Ah yes, because the crèche wouldn’t call the police about a kidnapping of a child? This story doesn’t add up.

Nolem

Like she wouldn’t have her phone on her.

Rhys Holland

It’s not believable to add an entire year onto a two year old and expect childcare workers not to realise though.

Wez

We couldn’t possibly judge whether it happened or not, but others just thought it was funny.

1.

Haha!! My son would 100% say no idea.

Stu Jacko

2.

The writers of Motherland are noting this down for a future episode I’m sure.

CruiseImpossible

3.

Ngl when she said ‘police officer’ I could tell she was straight away.

Alicee

4.

Proper made me laugh.. thanks for sharing this story.

RebelPebble

5.

That’s a brilliant story.

Paul

6.

I’m getting the word…

Maybe

7.

I was in Stitches when I heard this on the radio the other day, brilliant.

Bullfrog73

8.

laughed out loud in the car to this ‘I am a serving police officer’

Sami Piggott

9.

This is top! Police officer topped it off.

Diane Elizabeth

10.

We need more confessions stories.

Brizle

11.

Made me late to work listening to the ending of this. Had me howling.

Frankie, Minnie and Lottie

Stuart Small pointed out the obvious conclusion.

You mean a police officer has committed fraud?

Awkward.

READ MORE

This hilarious tale of a woman’s unexpected discovery under her mum’s bed is one for the ages and the magnificent twist is simply sublime

Source Capital Image Screengrab