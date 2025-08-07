This hilarious tale of a woman’s unexpected discovery under her mum’s bed is one for the ages and the magnificent twist is simply sublime
Our daily search for a distraction from the reality of everything else that is going on right now has brought us here, the hilarious tale of a woman’s discovery of a mystery box under her mum’s bed.
It went wildly viral back in the day after being featured in a podcast called Help! I Sexted My Boss presented by William Hanson and Jordan North.
And it’s as funny now as it was then. Which is to say very funny indeed. Wait for it!
@sextedmyboss WARNING: You might need a lie down after this 🫣 #shocking #funny #podcast ♬ original sound – Help I Sexted My Boss
Mega oof.
And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.
This knowledge has cursed my life 😭🤣
— James Hinchliffe (@TGingerlad) August 8, 2023
Everyone that watched this… pic.twitter.com/Eb03mvT6hX
— Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) August 9, 2023
To conclude …
