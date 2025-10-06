The Christian evangelical ‘King’s Army’ blocked London’s Soho in protest at its ‘immoral culture’ and was magnificently schooled into next year

Videos comebacks soho

Like us you might not have come across the ‘King’s Army’ before. No, it’s not Charles’ personal security battalion, it’s a Christian evangelical movement – no, don’t go! – which is ‘at war with sin and the devil’.

Each to their own, obviously.

Well, that that is until God’s unofficial shock and awe squad take it upon themselves to blockade London’s Soho in protest at the district’s so-called ‘immoral culture’.

Just take a look at this lot, posted over on Twitter by Turning Point UK.

Activists from the ‘King’s Army’ block traffic in Soho in protest of the immoral culture in the ‘sex district’. pic.twitter.com/sVHN0F1qSW — Turning Point UK (@TPointUK) October 4, 2025

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because they were gloriously schooled into next week, taking the sort of Twitter beating that would surely cost you three figures back in the day upstairs on Berwick Street.

1.

Any attempt to import American style fundamentalist Christianity into Britain will fail miserably. And thank God for that. https://t.co/ad3I85kpUI — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) October 5, 2025

2.

The funny thing is that there’s hardly any adult stuff left in Soho. I’m going to start marching through Soho to campaign against £8 pints. — Griff (@Gav_Griffiths) October 5, 2025

3.

christian yankification of the far-right reaching new heights of cringe i see https://t.co/FcrVnap1dJ — Arbeitology (@Arbeitologist) October 5, 2025

4.

You’re more likely to get a cupcake and a cup of coffee in Soho these days. If you want to find perversity, you need to go closer to the House of Commons. — Freda (@FredaPeaches) October 4, 2025

5.

If Jesus needs saving from £20 Negronis they are in the right place — Carnwennan (@Carnwennan__) October 4, 2025

6.

What on earth is happening in our country? People dressed up in quasi blackshirt style uniforms having the gall to tell us to be moral. Just sod off the lot of you. PS they’re 30 years too late. The sex more or less disappeared from SoHo years ago! https://t.co/RdT8hI9OaF — Iain Dale ⚒️ (@IainDale) October 5, 2025

7.

I think congratulations are in order. It’s not very often it happens, but with this one post you’ve managed to unite both those on the left and right into thinking you are a bunch of yankee doodle nonces. Well done. — Rob Filth (@RobFilthUK) October 5, 2025

8.

The ‘sex district’ in Soho was closed down years ago! But then the ‘Kings Army’ would know that if they weren’t a loon American religious outfit based in Orlando — Ann Aubert (@AnnAubert3) October 5, 2025

9.

Also, look. This street, in recent & living memory, saw a nail bomb detonated by a fascist who also despised “immoral culture”. It killed three people, maimed and injured dozens more. That’s all I can think of when I see stuff like this. — James B (@piercepenniless) October 5, 2025

10.

You can barely get a beer there past 11pm, never mind anything else! Wish we would stop importing American nonsense into our country. — james smith (@jamessmith36471) October 5, 2025

11.

Is there a group yet for people who just want to be left the fuck alone to get on with their meagre lives? I might start one. Only rule, mind your own fucking business. — GoProle (@GoProle_Com) October 4, 2025

12.