The Christian evangelical ‘King’s Army’ blocked London’s Soho in protest at its ‘immoral culture’ and was magnificently schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated October 6th, 2025

Like us you might not have come across the ‘King’s Army’ before. No, it’s not Charles’ personal security battalion, it’s a Christian evangelical movement – no, don’t go! – which is ‘at war with sin and the devil’.

Each to their own, obviously.

Well, that that is until God’s unofficial shock and awe squad take it upon themselves to blockade London’s Soho in protest at the district’s so-called ‘immoral culture’.

Just take a look at this lot, posted over on Twitter by Turning Point UK.

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because they were gloriously schooled into next week, taking the sort of Twitter beating that would surely cost you three figures back in the day upstairs on Berwick Street.

