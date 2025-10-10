Life facepalms money

A ‘food expert’ shared her advice for the Herculean task of saving up for your first home on just £1.9k a month and had people hollering into next year

John Plunkett. Updated October 10th, 2025

It’s not easy buying your first home – it’s not easy coming up with the deposit to rent one these days. So any hints and tips are obviously gratefully received.

It was with this in mind that we turn to the I paper and its ‘managing money’ column which this week featured food expert Phoebe.

Now we’re delighted Phoebe managed to buy her first home, obviously, it’s just that, well, it’s fair to say most people didn’t find it entirely helpful at this point.

Just in case that’s tricky to read …

And here’s exactly what these people made of that.

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

Well, maybe. And maybe not.

