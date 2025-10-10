A ‘food expert’ shared her advice for the Herculean task of saving up for your first home on just £1.9k a month and had people hollering into next year

Life facepalms money

It’s not easy buying your first home – it’s not easy coming up with the deposit to rent one these days. So any hints and tips are obviously gratefully received.

It was with this in mind that we turn to the I paper and its ‘managing money’ column which this week featured food expert Phoebe.

Now we’re delighted Phoebe managed to buy her first home, obviously, it’s just that, well, it’s fair to say most people didn’t find it entirely helpful at this point.

Just in case that’s tricky to read …

And here’s exactly what these people made of that.

Just get someone to give you money and you too could own a house. Inspiring stuff — Razor Marone (@Streettough) October 9, 2025

Simply have your dad stick £8k in a help to buy ISA, stay at home rent free, save £4k into the isa yourself & the gov will top it up to £15k. Then be gifted an additional £10k, & pay of £2k debt.

hey presto you have a £23k deposit. Why doesn’t everyone do that? — Stuart G (@AvidInquirer) October 9, 2025

Next week’s issue: ‘Prince George: how I bought my first castle, aged 12. Learn his money-making hacks’ — Ācwern Deāgol (@waelgenga) October 9, 2025

lmao the fact that these are the most sympathetic people they can find for these articles, yet they keep putting them out, is incredibly telling on how fucked we are — Pusboy (@Pusboy2) October 9, 2025

My parents gave me £700 to buy furniture, a TV and some kitchen stuff when I moved into my first rented flat. That was a big deal as they weren’t wealthy people. The fact that its glossed over that the dad just gave her £20K tells you everything about how out of touch they are. — Mike H (@Michael57788258) October 9, 2025

This is incredible. What a story. Person gets on and buys a house at 23 mainly by…… having a wealthy parent. Truly inspirational stuff. — Barney (@iesumawr123) October 9, 2025

Every single time isn’t it, it is either we were able to leave rent free for 5 years or I somehow brought a house by not drinking coffee and finding a £10,000 gift — Declan Stones (@DeclanStones1) October 9, 2025

This should have a photo of her dad, his profession and an explanation of how HE manages his money cause that is actually useful information — Damian (@pDamian1812) October 9, 2025

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

Tbf £10k ain’t that much in the grand scheme of things That would be a few extra years of saving — Steely (@Steelyfx) October 9, 2025

Well, maybe. And maybe not.

